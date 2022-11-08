Winter storm strands multiple vehicles in the South Hills

HANSEN — Despite warnings about a winter storm and likelihood of snow at higher elevations, the National Forest Service Law Enforcement and the sheriff’s offices from Twin Falls and Cassia County responded last weekend to a number of requests for assistance for vehicles that had gotten stuck on forest roads in the South Hills.

While the weather was rainy and blustery at lower elevations, the South Hills received about two feet of snow over the weekend, and more is on the way.

Whether underestimating the weather, or overestimating their vehicle’s ability or driving skills, the National Forest Service and sheriff’s office responded to several stuck vehicles such as four-wheel-drive pickups, and even a school bus that had became bogged down in snow near Magic Mountain.

Jedediah Friedman is a recreation specialist with the National Forest Service Minidoka Ranger District. Friedman said the transition to winter has begun, and the majority of roads in the South Hills are no longer suitable to vehicles that are not specifically designed for snow.

“It’s been a pretty mellow fall, weather-wise for us, and this was our first good winter storm,” Friedman said. “And we’re finding that the general public is just not quite ready for that.”

During the summer season, a network of forest roads are passable, allowing access for recreation and other purposes into the Sawtooth Minidoka Ranger District. These roads are unmaintained in the winter, and many of them become routes for snowmobile and other forms of winter recreation.

“It’s not quite winter and yet it’s not quite fall,” Friedman said. “We’re in this transition. We’ve got to wait for more snow to do normal winter recreation stuff. And yet the time to cruise around in the south hills in your four-wheeled drive pickup is also over.

As a result of the winter storm, Friedman said several vehicles had to be left in the field over the weekend. More snow is predicted this week, and some of those vehicles could end up being there all winter.

Cassia County Sheriff’s Capt. Jerrod Thompson said that one incident came close to calling out Search and Rescue, but the individuals were able to walk out to safety.

“A couple guys that had driven up there and were out hunting or looking to hunt and got stuck,” Thompson said. After calling for help, the hunters started walking.

“By the time we were actually deploying to get them, they were able to walk out.”

More winter weather is in the forecast, and Thompson said they expect to see more calls from stranded travelers in the South Hills this week.

“According to the weather reports, tonight there should be three inches up on the mountain, and two inches down in the valley,” Thompson said Monday. “So we are kind of expecting to have some traffic issues like that tomorrow and Wednesday.”

Preparation for winter driving is a must for people headed in to the south hills. Chains, tow straps, and traveling in parties of multiple vehicles are recommended if using forest roads must be done.