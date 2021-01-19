Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Blaine County

This time, the ticket was for the Saturday night $639.4 million Powerball draw. Idaho Lottery officials said a ticket sold in Blaine County matched the first five numbers of the draw and is worth $1 million.

"Idaho continues to be a lucky place for players to play and win big prizes. Saturday night in addition to the $1 million winner, we also had 18,942 other winning Powerball tickets that won prizes," Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said in a statement. "We are encouraging everyone who played Powerball on Saturday to check their tickets carefully for winners. Too often we see players not match the Powerball and think they do not have a winning ticket. In this case, the ticket matched all five of the first numbers and is worth $1 million."