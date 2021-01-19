 Skip to main content
Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Blaine County
breaking top story

Powerball

A clerk at a convenience store pulls Powerball tickets from a printer for a customer.

 AP file photo

BOISE — For the second time in a month, a lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in south-central Idaho.

This time, the ticket was for the Saturday night $639.4 million Powerball draw. Idaho Lottery officials said a ticket sold in Blaine County matched the first five numbers of the draw and is worth $1 million.

The winning numbers for the draw are 14, 20, 39, 65, 67, the Powerball was 2 and the PowerPlay number was 3.

Earlier this month, a Jerome resident, Charles Zettner, claimed his $1 million prize in the Idaho Lottery $1,000,000 Raffle. Last year's $1,000,000 Raffle was also won in south-central Idaho: by Mark Hubbs of Shoshone, who bought his ticket in Twin Falls.

"Idaho continues to be a lucky place for players to play and win big prizes. Saturday night in addition to the $1 million winner, we also had 18,942 other winning Powerball tickets that won prizes," Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said in a statement. "We are encouraging everyone who played Powerball on Saturday to check their tickets carefully for winners. Too often we see players not match the Powerball and think they do not have a winning ticket. In this case, the ticket matched all five of the first numbers and is worth $1 million."

In addition to the Powerball winners, Idaho also had 17,911 winning tickets on Mega Millions from Friday night.

The Idaho Lottery encourages everyone to sign their winning tickets before presenting them for payment. Last night's winner has 180 days to claim their prize from Idaho Lottery headquarters in Boise.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night is now $730 million. This is the sixth largest jackpot in United States history. The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night is $850 million. It is the third largest jackpot in United States history.

As the draws get closer, some retail locations may experience higher than normal volume of player traffic. Players are advised to plan accordingly, as there may be lines to purchase tickets.

Players have until 7:55 p.m. Mountain Time Tuesday to purchase a ticket to participate in the Mega Millions draw and 7:55 p.m. Wednesday evening for the Powerball draw.

