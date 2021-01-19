Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Blaine County

In addition to the Powerball winners, Idaho also had 17,911 winning tickets on Mega Millions from Friday night.
The Idaho Lottery encourages everyone to sign their winning tickets before presenting them for payment. Last night's winner has 180 days to claim their prize from Idaho Lottery headquarters in Boise.
The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night is now $730 million. This is the sixth largest jackpot in United States history. The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night is $850 million. It is the third largest jackpot in United States history.
As the draws get closer, some retail locations may experience higher than normal volume of player traffic. Players are advised to plan accordingly, as there may be lines to purchase tickets.
Players have until 7:55 p.m. Mountain Time Tuesday to purchase a ticket to participate in the Mega Millions draw and 7:55 p.m. Wednesday evening for the Powerball draw.
Lottery winner
Charles Zettner of Jerome won a million dollars in the Idaho Lottery $1,000,000 Raffle.
Idaho Lottery
Lottery winner
Gregory Vawser won $300,000 with a 100x The Cash ticket purchased at Ridley's Family Markets #8464 in Kimberly.
Courtesy Idaho Lottery
Lottery winner
Gilbert Coelho won $100,000 with a Big Time ticket purchased at Kwik Service in Jerome.
Courtesy Idaho Lottery
Lottery winner
Michael Clark won $300,000 with a 100x The Cash ticket purchased at Mr. Gas #12 in Burley.
Courtesy Idaho Lottery
Lottery winner
Benjamin Landrian won $1,000 with a High Roller ticket purchased at Stinker Stores #087 in Jerome.
Courtesy Idaho Lottery
Lottery winner
Joyce Wilkins won $1,000 with a Christmas Evergreen ticket purchased at Maverik #354 in Rupert.
Courtesy Idaho Lottery
Lottery winner
Mary Rodriguez won $1,000 with a Magic Carpet ticket purchased at Valley Country Store in Wendell.
Courtesy Idaho Lottery
Lottery winner
Brittnie Skidmore won $250,000 with a Big Sun Crossword ticket purchased at Oasis Stop 'n Go #11 in Jerome
Courtesy Idaho Lottery
Lottery winner
William Detamore won $1,000 with a Christmas Evergreen ticket purchased at Stinker Stores #051 in Twin Falls.
Courtesy Idaho Lottery
Lottery winner
Daniel Janoushek won $1,000 with a Cw Wheel Of Fortune ticket purchased at Stinker Stores #055 in Twin Falls.
Courtesy Idaho Lottery
Lottery winner
Jus Darjee won $10,000 with a Bengals ticket purchased at Oasis Stop 'n Go #28 in Twin Falls.
Courtesy Idaho Lottery
Lottery winner
Arizona Tim Abbott won $50,000 with a Cw Wheel Of Fortune ticket purchased at Oasis Stop 'n Go #21 in Twin Falls.
Courtesy Idaho Lottery
Lottery winner
Mark Burton won $10,000 with a No Drama Llama Loot ticket purchased at Maverik #252 in Jerome
Courtesy Idaho Lottery
Lottery winner
Michael Valdez won $1,000 with a Christmas Evergreen ticket purchased at Oasis Stop 'n Go #07 in Twin Falls.
Courtesy Idaho Lottery
Lottery winner
Jacob Rudolph won $300,000 from a $20 Idaho Lottery scratch ticket.
Courtesy Idaho Lottery
Lottery winner
Alicia Bunce won $600 with a Mega Millions ticket purchased at Rock Creek General Store in Hansen.
COURTESY IDAHO LOTTERY
Lottery winner
Ace Jones won $1,000 with a 30th Anniversary 30 ticket purchased at Travelers' Oasis Truck Stop in Eden.
COURTESY IDAHO LOTTERY
Lottery winner
Wayne Oglesbee won $2,000 with a Mega Millions ticket purchased at Oasis Stop 'n Go #19 in Twin Falls.
COURTESY IDAHO LOTTERY
Lottery winner
Kenneth Grubb won $300,000 with a 30th Anniversary 30 ticket purchased at Oasis Stop 'n Go #20 in Twin Falls.
COURTESY IDAHO LOTTERY
Lottery winner
Oscar Simoes won $1,500 with a Mega Millions ticket purchased at Valley Country Store in Jerome.
COURTESY IDAHO LOTTERY
Lottery winner
Jennifer Rodriguez won $100,000 in The Whole Shebang purchased at Oasis Stop 'n Go #15 in Paul.
IDAHO LOTTERY
Lottery winner
Abel Arizmendi Ayala won $1,000 with a Juggernaut Jackpot ticket purchased at The Main Stop in Shoshone.
Courtesy Idaho Lottery
Lottery winner
Antonia Armenta won $1,000 with an Instaplay Game at Atkinsons' Valley Market in Bellevue.
Courtesy Idaho Lottery
Lottery winner
Lynette Brackenbury won $50,000 with a Plum Crazy Slingo ticket purhcased at Stinker Stores #061 in Burley.
Courtesy Idaho Lottery
Lottery winner
Horacio Nolasco won $50,000 with a Happy Go Lucky Cshword ticket purchased at Stinker Stores #087 in Jerome.
Courtesy Idaho Lottery
Lottery winner
Jay Purtell won $10,000 with a Raffle ticket purchased at Oasis Stop 'n Go #08 in Twin Falls.
COURTESY IDAHO LOTTERY
Brandie Atwell
Brandie Atwell won $1,000 on a Rock Paper Scissors game at Oasis Stop 'n Go #03 in Twin Falls.
IDAHO LOTTERY
Hayden Pratt
Hayden Pratt won $5,000 on a Triple Golden Cherries ticket purchased at Oasis Stop 'n Go #26 in Twin Falls.
IDAHO LOTTERY
Brittany Sessions
Brittany Sessions won $50,000 on a Macho Nacho Slingo ticket purchased at Chat N Chew in Malad City.
IDAHO LOTTERY
Dinh Quang Vinh Tran
Dinh Quang Vinh Tran won $1,000 on Ultimate Millions. He purchased his ticket at Atkinsons’ Market in Hailey.
IDAHO LOTTERY
Cassie Kimbrough
Cassie Kimbrough won $1,200 on Big Beach Party Bingo. The ticket was purchased at Valley Country Store in Bellevue.
IDAHO LOTTERY
Kathy Fowler
Kathy Fowler of Burley won $2,500 on Mega Millions. She purchased her ticket at Mr. Gas #12 in Burley.
IDAHO LOTTERY
Jason Moon
Jason Moon of Buhl won $1,000 on Hot Ticket Sweepstakes. He purchased his ticket at Oasis Stop ‘N Go #10 in Buhl.
IDAHO LOTTERY
Mike Kay
Mike Kay from Kimberly won $1,000 on InstaPlay Sizzlin’ Summer Cash. He purchased his ticket at a Maverik in Twin Falls.
IDAHO LOTTERY
William and Michael Edson - $1,000,000 Powerball
CONGRATULATIONS to William Edson from Twin Falls, ID and Michael Edson from SLC, UT. They won $1,000,000 playing Powerball. The winning ticket was purchased at Stinker Station in Twin Falls.
Joyce Smith Weekly Grand $52,000
Joyce Smith from Twin Falls, ID - $52,000 Weekly Grand. Ticket purchased at KJ’s Super Store in Twin Falls.
Congratulations to Rebecca Farrell
Congratulations to Rebecca Farrell from Hollister, ID who won $1,000 on the Scratch Game Super Big Money! The ticket was purchased at Oasis Stop 'N Go #23 in Hollister.
Congratulations to Esteban Arteaga
Congratulations to Esteban Arteaga from Twin Falls, ID who won $1000,000 on the Scratch Game Mango Tango! The ticket was purchased at KJ's Super Store #06 in Twin Falls.
Congratulations to Luis Leon
Congratulations to Luis Leon from Rupert, ID who won $700 on Super Triple 7s! The ticket was purchased at Stinker Stores #84 in Rupert.
Congratulations to Bobby Charlton
Congratulations to Bobby Charlton from Twin Falls, ID who won a Harley-Davidson Motorcycle valued at $25,148 on the Harley-Davidson Scratch ticket! The ticket was purchased at Oasis Stop N' Go in Twin Falls.
Congratulations to Christopher Vanallen
Congratulations to Christopher Vanallen from Jerome, ID who won $5,000 on Mega Millions! The ticket was purchased at Oasis Stop 'N Go #22 in Jerome.
Congratulations to Melissa Moisa
Congratulations to Melissa Moisa from Buhl, ID who won $700 on Super Triple 7s! The ticket was purchased at Ridley's in Buhl.
Congratulations to Ramiro Martinez
Congratulations to Ramiro Martinez from Heyburn, ID who won $10,000 on 20X! The ticket was purchased at Love's Travel Stop #334 in Heyburn.
Congratulations to Robert Hass
Congratulations to Robert Hass from Twin Falls, ID who won $1,500 on Mega Millions! The ticket was purchased at Oasis Stop 'N Go #07 in Twin Falls.
Congratulations to Jennifer Silva
Congratulations to Jennifer Silva from Sun Valley, ID who won $5,000 on Harley-Davidson! The ticket was purchased at Atkinsons Market in Hailey.
Congratulations to Richard Garcia
Congratulations to Richard Garcia from Gooding, ID who won $100,000 on Redline Cashword! The ticket was purchased at Ridley's Family Markets #8445 in Gooding.
Congrats to David Gabert
Congrats to David Gabert from Twin Falls who won $16,930 on Idaho Jackpot! The ticket was purchased at Depot Grill #10622 in Twin Falls.
Congratulations to Lisa Black
Congratulations to Lisa Black from Jerome, ID who won $50,000 on Ghostbusters! The ticket was purchased at Oasis Stop 'N Go #11 in Jerome. WOOH!
Congratulations to Robert Nelsen
Congratulations to Robert Nelsen from Shoshone, ID who won $30,000 on Wild West Slingo! The ticket was purchased at Johnny's Country Store in Shoshone. WOOH!
Congratulations to Stanley Allen
Congratulations to Stanley Allen from Jerome, ID who won $30,000 on Cashword Connect! The ticket was purchased at Valley Country Store in Jerome.
Congrats to Emlyn Powell
Congrats to Emlyn Powell from Twin Falls, who won $1,000 on the InstaPlay game, Ultimate Diamond! The ticket was purchased at Oasis Stop N' Go in Twin Falls. WOOH!
Congrats to Melissa
Congrats to Melissa who won $1,000 on the St. Patrick's Day Raffle!
Congratulations to Vanessa Herrera
Congratulations to Vanessa Herrera from Twin Falls. She won $5,000 on the InstaPlay game, Ultimate Diamond. Winning ticket was purchased at Oasis Stop ‘N Go #20 in Twin Falls.
Lucky winner
WOOH! Jessica Hendley took home $1,000 from InstaPlay Bingo. Winning ticket was purchased at the Steve's Quick Service in Gooding.
Congratulations to Fernando Perez
Congratulations to Fernando Perez of Jerome. He won $10,000 from the Scratch game, High Stakes Casino! The winning ticket was purchased from the Honkers Mini Mart in Jerome.
A great win for Dora Gochnour
It's a great win for Dora Gochnour from Burley, ID. She won $1,500 from the game, Mega Millions! The winning ticket was purchased from the Stinkers Store in Burley.
Congrats to Sergio Diaz
Congrats to Sergio Diaz from Hailey, who won $12,488 on InstaPlay Idaho Jackpot! The ticket was purchased at Stinker Stores #111 in Hailey.
Congrats to Patrick Cox
Congrats to Patrick Cox from Ketchum, ID who won $200,000 on Merry Millions! The ticket was purchased at Albertsons #130 in Hailey.
Congrats to Raymond Danel
Congrats to Raymond Danel from Twin Falls, ID who won $1,000 on Big Money! The ticket was purchased at Depot Grill in Twin Falls.
Congrats to Stevanie Bennett
Congrats to Stevanie Bennett from Twin Falls, ID who won $5,000 on Rapid Refund! The ticket was purchased at Stinker Stores #054 in Twin Falls.
Congrats to Gregg Stone
Congrats to Gregg Stone from Twin Falls, ID who won $5,000 on Cash Money Blowout. Ticket purchased at Oasis Stop N' Go #17 in Twin Falls.
Congrats to Maria Gutierrez-Rosas
Congrats to Maria Gutierrez-Rosas from Bellevue, ID who won $50,000 on Triple Tripler! Ticket purchased at Albertsons #130 in Hailey, ID.
Congrats to Christina Shell
Congrats to Christina Shell from Twin Falls, ID who won $5,000 on Red Line Cashword! Ticket purchased at Maverik #224 in Twin Falls.
Congrats to Tamara Swarner
Congrats to Tamara Swarner from Buhl, ID who won $1,000 on Idaho Raffle! The ticket was purchased at Oasis Stop N' Go #13 in Hagerman.
Congrats to Tara Beckstead
Congrats to Tara Beckstead from Burley, ID who won $5,000 on High Stakes Casino. The ticket was purchased at Stinker Stores #079 in Burley.
Congrats to Larry Loughmiller
Congrats to Larry Loughmiller from Filer, ID who won $9,000 on Hot Lotto Sizzler! Ticket purchased at Oasis Stop N Go, #23 in Hollister.
Congrats to Peggy Davis
Congrats to Peggy Davis from N. Ogden, UT who won $1,000 on Color Me Lucky! Ticket purchased at Flag’s West Truck Stop in Downey.
Congrats to Rebecca Bortz
Congrats to Rebecca Bortz from Burley, ID who won $30,000 on Hot Cocoa Cashword! Ticket purchased at Maverik #394 in Burley.
Congrats to Alberto Cruz Ortiz
Congrats to Alberto Cruz Ortiz from Wendell, ID who won $1,000 on High Stakes Casino! Ticket purchased at Maverik #217 in Wendell.
Congrats to Hector Gonzalez
Congrats to Hector Gonzalez from Wendell, ID who won $1,000 on Triple Tripler! Ticket purchased at Atkinsons’ Market in Ketchum.
Congrats to Kristin Higgins
Congrats to Kristin Higgins from Twin Falls, ID who won $1,000 on InstaPlay Ultimate Diamond Jackpot! Ticket purchased at Maverik #492 in Twin Falls.
Congrats to Stephanie Smith
Congrats to Stephanie Smith from Hagerman, ID who won $1,000 on Mega Millions! Ticket purchased at Oasis Stop ‘N Go #13 in Hagerman.
Congrats to Edward Fields
Congrats to Edward Fields from Filer, ID who won $1,000 on Fire & Ice! Ticket purchased at Logans Market #2 in Filer.
Congrats to Alyssa Kendall-Huerta
Congrats to Alyssa Kendall-Huerta from Twin Falls who won $5,000 on Midnight Money! Ticket purchased at Castles Corner in Twin Falls.
Congrats to Natalie Rogers
Congrats to Natalie Rogers from Heyburn, ID who won $25,000 on Double Deal Bingo! Ticket purchased at Mr. Gas in Burley.
Congrats to Constance Moralez
Congrats to Constance Moralez from Twin Falls, ID who won $1,000 on Lucky No. 7! Ticket purchased at KJ’s Superstore #11.
Congrats to Yony Velasquez
Congrats to Yony Velasquez from Jerome, ID who won $1,000 on Stars Aligned! Ticket purchased at Kwik Service in Jerome.
Congrats to Abraham Ledesma
Congrats to Abraham Ledesma from Wendell, ID who won $5,000 on Cash King! Ticket purchased at Oasis Stop ‘N Go #22 in Jerome.
Congrats to Alberto Cruz Ortiz
Congrats to Alberto Cruz Ortiz from Wendell, ID who won $1,000 on $200,000 Jewel Jackpot! Ticket purchased at Simerly’s in Wendell.
Lottery winner
Congrats to Willard Thompson from Lava Hot Springs, ID who won $10,000 on Casino Riches! Ticket purchased at Mike’s Market in Lava Hot Springs.
Courtesy photo
Congrats to Brenda Gifford
Congrats to Brenda Gifford from Paul, ID who won $100,000 on Mega Money Cashword! Ticket purchased at Stinker #055 in Twin Falls.
Congrats to Cayleb Hernandez
Congrats to Cayleb Hernandez from Twin Falls, ID who won $660 on Pick 3! Ticket purchased at Travelers’ Oasis Truck Stop in Eden.
Congrats to David Cates
Congrats to David Cates from Twin Falls, ID who won $77,380 on Weekly Grand Jackpot! Ticket purchased Castles Corner in Twin Falls.
Congrats to Ronda Yapias
Congrats to Ronda Yapias from Castleford, ID who won $1,000 on Idaho Road Trip! Ticket purchased at Oasis Stop N Go #20 in Twin Falls.
Courtesy photo
Congrats to Wanda Cook
Congrats to Wanda Cook from Twin Falls, ID who won $30,000 on Bonus Numbers! Ticket purchased at Stinker #055 in Twin Falls.
Courtesy photo
Lottery Winner
Congrats to Brad Clegg from Burley, ID who won $5,000 on $200,000 Jewel Jackpot! Ticket purchased at United Oil in Burley.
(Courtesy photo)
Lottery Winner
Congrats to Artemio Hurtado from Shoshone, ID who won $100,000 on Mega Money Cashword! Ticket purchased at Oasis Stop N Go #25 in Filer.
(COURTESY PHOTO)
Lottery Winner
Jacinto Garcia from Caldwell.
(COURTESY PHOTO)
Lottery Winner
Koon Lai from Boise.
(COURTESY PHOTO)
Lottery Winner
Brian Arenas from Hailey.
(COURTESY PHOTO)
Lottery Winner
Edward Sinwelski from Boise
(COURTESY PHOTO)
Lottery Winner
Marcelino Gomez from Burley won $50,000 on a Treasure Hunt ticket purchased at Smiths Food & Drug #123 in Burley.
(COURTESY PHOTO)
Lottery Winner
Eric Lewis from Jerome won $30,000 on a Baker’s Dozen Bingo ticket purchased at Stinker Stores #087 in Jerome.
(COURTESY PHOTO)
Lottery Winner
John Rynearson from Wendell won $1,000 on a Jingle Bell Jackpot ticket purchased at Oasis Stop ‘N Go #08 in Twin Falls.
(COURTESY IDAHO LOTTERY)
Lottery Winner
Mary Griffin from Sun Valley won $1,000 on a $300,000 Triple Platinum ticket purchased at Veltex Market in Ketchum.
(COURTESY IDAHO LOTTERY)
Lottery Winner
Lam Vo from Hailey won $800 on a Idaho Pick 3 tickcet purchased at Stinker #111 in Hailey.
(COURTESY IDAHO LOTTERY)
Lottery Winner
James Davids from Twin Falls won $150,000 on a Powerball ticket purchased at Logans Market #2 in Filer.
(COURTESY IDAHO LOTTERY)
Lottery Winner
Leslie Sandlian from Burley won $30,000 on a Cranberry Cashword ticket purchased at Unit 54 in Burley.
(COURTESY IDAHO LOTTERY)
Lottery Winner
Barton Webster from Paul won $9,000 on a $300,000 Triple Platinum ticket purchased at Kerbs Oil Express Store in Burley.
(Courtesy Idaho Lottery)
Lottery Winner
Jose Alberto Gonzalez from Jerome won $1,000 on a Lucky No. 7 ticket purchased at Oasis Stop ‘N Go #5 in Jerome.
Lottery Winner
Brandy Childress from Twin Falls won $50,000 on a Name Game Cashword ticket purchased at Stinker #055 in Twin Falls.
Lottery Winner
Lea from Filer won 77,380.95 on a Weekly Grand (Jackpot) ticket purchased at Castle’s Corner in Twin Falls.
Lottery Winner
Kurt Prescott from Twin Falls won $25,000 on an Instaplay Fabulous Five ticket purchased at Stinker Stores #055 in Twin Falls.
(COURTESY PHOTO)
Lottery Winner
Roger Sierra from Jerome won $50,000 on a Holiday Wishes ticket purchased at Maverik #252 in Jerome.
(COURTESY PHOTO)
Lottery Winner
Ana Baeza from Jerome won $30,000 on a Slingo Blitz ticket purchased at Oasis Stop ‘N Go #07 in Twin Falls.
(Courtesy Idaho Lottery)
Lottery Winner
Kathleen Ugalde from Twin Falls won $1,200 on a Fat Cat Big Bingo ticket purchased at Oasis Stop N Go #08 in Twin Falls.
(Courtesy Idaho Lottery)
Lottery Winner
Alvin Wayland from Burley won $50,000 on a Powerball ticket purchased at Smiths Food & Drug #123 in Burley.
(Courtesy Idaho Lottery)
Lottery Winner
Jacob De Kruyf from Buhl won $2,500 on a Double Diamond ticket purchased at Valley Country Store in Buhl.
(Courtesy Idaho Lottery)
Lottery Winner
Olivia Baxter from Jerome won $1,000 on a Frogger ticket purchased at Maverik #252 in Jerome.
(Courtesy Idaho Lottery)
Lottery Winner
Michelle Cordell from Glenns Ferry won $1,000 on Mega Mondays.
(Courtesy Idaho Lottery)
Lottery Winner
Colt Taylor from Melba won $30,000 on a Corndog Cashword ticket purchased at KJ’s superstore #11 in Twin Falls.
(Courtesy Idaho Lottery)
Lottery Winner
Gilberto Naranjo from Heyburn won $50,000 on a Green Line Slingo ticket purchased at Mr. Gas #04 in Rupert.
(Courtesy photo)
Lottery Winner
Susan Faulkner from Gooding won $5,000 on an Extreme Cash ticket purchased at Valley Country Store – GDNG in Gooding.
(Courtesy Idaho Lottery)
Lottery Winner
Gloria Orth from Wendell won $9,000 on a $300,000 Triple Platinum ticket purchased at Kwik Service in Jerome.
(Courtesy Idaho Lottery)
Lottery Winner
Brian Johnson from Mooresville, N.C., won $5,000 on Super Jumbo Bucks ticket purchased at Twin Stop #02 in Twin Falls.
(Courtesy Idaho Lottery)
Lottery Winner
Tami Key from Ely, Nev., won $10,000 on a Love Stinks ticket was purchased at Mr. Gas #02 in Twin Falls.
(Courtesy Idaho Lottery)
Lottery Winner
Yancy Bartlett from Twin Falls won $1,000 on a Slingo Blitz ticket purchased at Tobacco Connection #021 in Boise.
(Courtesy Idaho Lottery)
Idaho Lottery
Blake Kondracki from Twin Falls won $9,000 on a $300,000 Triple Platinum ticket purchased at Oasis Stop ‘N Go #05 in Jerome.
(Courtesy Idaho Lottery)
Idaho Lottery
Mark Pettyjohn from Rupert won $73,965 on a $50,000 Taxes Paid ticket purchased at Mr. Gas #04 in Rupert.
(Courtesy Idaho Lottery)
Idaho Lottery
Louis Horvath of Jerome won $300,000 on the Idaho Lottery’s Triple Platinum Scratch Game.
(COURTESY PHOTO)
Idaho Lottery
Armando Almodovar, of Ogden, Utah, purchased a winning lottery ticket at the Oasis Stop 'N Go in Twin Falls.
(COURTESY IDAHO LOTTERY)
Idaho Lottery
Van Bawi Nawi from Twin Falls won $5,000 with a Fortune Frenzy ticket purchased at Oasis Stop ‘N Go #8 in Twin Falls.
(Courtesy Idaho Lottery)
Idaho Lottery
Phillip Lee from Heyburn won $100,000 with a $100K Bonus Bonanza Cashword ticket purchased at Mr. Gas #5 in Burley.
(Courtesy Idaho Lottery)
Idaho Lottery
Jeanett Barratt from Bellevue won $5,000 on a Super Jumbo Bucks ticket purchased at Splash & Dash in Bellevue.
(Courtesy Idaho Lottery)
Idaho Lottery
Samir Saltaga from Twin Falls won $50,000 on a Black Diamond Cashword ticket purchased at Maverik #492 in Twin Falls.
(Courtesy Idaho Lottery)
Idaho Lottery
Dennis Sonius from Twin Falls won $6,000 with a Wild Card ticket purchased at Oasis Stop N Go #07 in Twin Falls.
(Courtesy Idaho Lottery)
Idaho Lottery
Cory Peavey from Carey won $56,213.02 in (Truck) Bucks ‘N Trucks. Ticket purchased at Splash & Dash in Bellevue.
(Courtesy Idaho Lottery)
Idaho Lottery
Ronald Anderson from Murtaugh won $5,001 with a Mega Millions ticket purchased at Oasis Stop N Go #07 in Twin Falls.
(Courtesy Idaho Lottery)
Idaho Lottery
Sara Perez, of Shoshone, poses with her $1 million winning Powerball check.
(Courtesy Idaho Lottery)
Idaho Lottery
Londa Stout won $10,000 on a Winter Wonders ticket purchased at Winco Foods #30 in Twin Falls.
(Courtesy Idaho Lottery)
Idaho Lottery
Kathryn Wayland from Burley won $77,380 on a Weekly Grand ticket purchased at Smiths Food & Drug in Burley.
(Courtesy of Idaho Lottery)
Idaho Lottery
Marilyn O’Dell from Twin Falls won $1,000 on a Happy Camper Cashword ticket purchased at Valley Country Store – GRNWD in Shoshone.
(Courtesy of Idaho Lottery)
Idaho Lottery
Joseph Paris from Jerome won $3,000 on a 3 Times Lucky ticket purchased at Oasis Stop ‘N Go #5 in Jerome.
(Courtesy of Idaho Lottery)
Idaho Lotttery
Jason Moon from Buhl won $2,500 on a First Class Fortune ticket purchased at Oasis Stop ‘N Go #10 in Buhl.
(Courtesy of Idaho Lottery)
Idaho Lottery
Keith Henstock from Kimberly won $5,555 on an InstaPlay Fabulous Five ticket purchased at Oasis Stop ‘N Go in Twin Falls.
(Courtesy of Idaho Lottery)
Idaho Lottery
Michael Coffy from Twin Falls won $2,500 on a First Class Fortune ticket sold at Stinker #55 in Twin Falls.
(Courtesy of Idaho Lottery)
Idaho Lottery
Kevin Smith from Filer won $5,000 on a $100,000 Bonus Bonanza Cashword ticket purchased at Winco Foods in Twin Falls.
(Courtesy of Idaho Lottery)
Idaho Lottery
Jamie Turner from Jerome won $1,000 on a Pick 3 ticket sold at Stinker #87 in Jerome.
(Courtesy of Idaho Lottery)
Idaho Lottery
Robert Rogers from Heyburn won $1,000 on a Fortune Frenzy ticket purchased at Tony’s Service in Heyburn.
(Courtesy of Idaho Lottery)
Idaho Lottery
Dragoljub Kulasevic from Twin Falls won $50,000 on a Piggy Bank Big Bingo ticket purchased at KJ’s Super Store #11 in Twin Falls.
(Courtesy of Idaho Lottery)
Idaho Lottery
Kyrstin Stewart from Jerome won $1,000 on a Pick3 ticket purchased at Stinker Stores #87 in Jerome.
(Courtesy of Idaho Lottery)
Idaho Lottery
Dominique McCarthy from Hailey won $1,800 on an Even More Crazier 8’s ticket purchased at Uptown Mini Mart in Hailey.
(Courtesy of Idaho Lottery)
Idaho Lottery
Marcy Newell from Buhl won $50,000 on a Black Diamond Cashword ticket sold at Twin Stop #4 in Twin Falls.
(Courtesy of Idaho Lottery)
Idaho Lottery
William Freer from Hailey won $10,000 on a Meowy Christmas ticket sold at Hailey Chevron in Hailey.
(Courtesy of Idaho Lottery)
Idaho Lottery
Karrie Giles from Gooding won $2,500 on a First Class Fortune ticket purchased at Steve’s Quick Service in Gooding.
(Courtesy of Idaho Lottery)
Idaho Lottery
Kevin Smith from Filer won $5,000 on a $100,000 Bonus Bonanza Cashword ticket purchased at Winco Foods in Twin Falls.
(Courtesy of Idaho Lottery)
Idaho Lottery
Jason Miller-Dunlap from Buhl won $2,500 on a First Class Fortune ticket purchased at Oasis Stop N Go #4 in Twin Falls.
(Courtesy of Idaho Lottery)
Idaho Lottery
Juan Hernandez from Jerome won $15,000 on an Instaplay Gone Fishin’ ticket purchased at Tobacco Connection #28 in Jerome.
(Courtesy of Idaho Lottery)
Idaho Lottery
Norma Sanchez from Burley won $3,000 on a 3 Times Lucky ticket purchased at United Oil in Burley.
(Courtesy of Idaho Lottery)
Idaho Lottery
Merrilee May from Rupert won $1,000 on a Fortune Frenzy ticket purchased at Mr. Gas #4 in Rupert.
(Courtesy of Idaho Lottery)
Idaho Lottery
Charles Mitchell from Ketchum won $2,500 on the third Early Bird Raffle draw.
(Courtesy of Idaho Lottery)
Idaho Lottery
Kyle Rinesmith from Jerome won $5,000 on a Fortune Frenzy ticket purchased at Stinker #87 in Jerome.
(Courtesy of Idaho Lottery)
