Lottery Spokesperson David Workman present the check for the Idaho Million Dollar Lottery on Wednesday at the Maverik gas station in Twin Falls. The winner, Mark Hubbs, lives in Shoshone and couldn't attend the check presentation.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The owner of a lottery ticket worth $1 million purchased in Twin Falls is Mark Hubbs of Shoshone.

The winning ticket was sold at the Maverik convenience store on Blue Lakes Boulevard in Twin Falls on Christmas Eve. The store gets a bonus of $20,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery officials said six of the last nine winning million dollar tickets in Idaho were sold at Maverik stores. 

Lottery Spokesperson David Workman presents a $20,000 check to Maverik District Manager Kristin Palmer on Wednesday at the Maverik gas station in Twin Falls. As a partner of the Idaho Lottery and the store that sold the winning ticket, Maverik won a percentage of the prize.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

This winning ticket was matched the numbers to win on Jan. 3. Two tickets that night also won $10,000; one was sold in Twin Falls County and the other in Canyon County.

Lottery Spokesperson David Workman talks about who won the Idaho Million Dollar Raffle on Wednesday at Maverik gas station in Twin Falls. This is only the second time in the raffle's history that a winning ticket was purchased in the Magic Valley. The first winner was purchased in 2008 in Buhl.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

