TWIN FALLS — The owner of a lottery ticket worth $1 million purchased in Twin Falls is Mark Hubbs of Shoshone.
The winning ticket was sold at the Maverik convenience store on Blue Lakes Boulevard in Twin Falls on Christmas Eve. The store gets a bonus of $20,000 for selling the winning ticket.
Lottery officials said six of the last nine winning million dollar tickets in Idaho were sold at Maverik stores.
This winning ticket was matched the numbers to win on Jan. 3. Two tickets that night also won $10,000; one was sold in Twin Falls County and the other in Canyon County.
Check back later at Magicvalley.com for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.