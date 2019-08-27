TWIN FALLS — A major BASE jumping competition scheduled for next month has been canceled.
The Wings for Love World BASE Jump Competition was canceled when Southern Idaho Tourism realized the hotel reservations and BASE jumping participant numbers weren't as high as expected, said Melissa Barry, the executive director of Southern Idaho Tourism.
Tourism is an essential part of bringing money to Idaho and the event wasn't going to bring enough money to warrant putting it on, she said.
"The closer we've gotten to the event, we realized it wasn't a smart investment on our side," Barry said. "We are obligated to make sure we use funds correctly."
The Wings for Love competition was scheduled for Sept. 12 through 14 and was to feature some of the world's greatest BASE jumpers, Miles Daisher said in a previous interview with the Times-News.
"We want to popularize and educate people about the sport," Daisher said.
Jumpers would have been judged on timing when releasing their parachutes and the accuracy of their landing, Dasher said. Judges would've looked at safety elements as well.
Many professional BASE jumpers will still be traveling to Twin Falls those days to promote BASE jumping, Barry said. However, there will not be formal judging or prize money.
"We are still getting to do good with what we have," she said.
