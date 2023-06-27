Q: Many drivers have dark window tinting, which makes it difficult to communicate if I can’t see them. What’s the regulation on window tinting?

A: “To my understanding, their question can be directed under Idaho Legislation Title 49 Chapter 9,” said Amy Agenbroad, spokesperson for the Idaho State Police.

“Enacted in 1992, the Idaho Code on motor vehicles and vehicle equipment states the standards for windshields and windows of motor vehicles,” Agenbroad said, as follows:

Tint darkness:

Windshield: Non-reflective tint is allowed above the manufacturer’s AS-1 line or top 6 inches.

Front side windows: Must allow more than 35 percent light in.

Back side windows: Must allow more than 20 percent light in.

Rear window: Must allow more than 35 percent light in.

“Idaho does have several other rules and regulations pertaining to window tinting,” she said. Those include the following:

Dual side mirrors are required if the back window is tinted.

There are no restricted colors.

State laws allow three percent light transmission tolerance.

“Film manufacturers are not required to certify the film they sell in this state, and no stickers to identify legal tinting is required,” she said.

“Idaho allows medical exemptions for darker tints, as dark as 2 percent Visible Light Transmission (VLT) on front side windows and even allow for window tint on the windshield, which may be tinted to 75 percent VLT, plenty to reduce glare and block 99 percent of UV light.”

Idaho code states “a person who possesses written verification from a licensed physician that the operator or passenger must be protected from exposure to sunlight or heat for medical reasons associated with past or current treatment; such written verification shall be carried in the vehicle.”

The penalty for any person convicted of a violation should be guilty of a traffic infraction, Agenbroad said.