TIMES-NEWS
In each Sunday edition of the Times-News, we highlight our photographers’ best photos from recent stories.
Turn to Page A6 for more photos. For more photo galleries go to Magicvalley.com/gallery or follow the Times-News Instagram account @magicvalleytn.
PHOTOS: Windmills, animals and sports
Windmills near Milner Butte
Animal Days bring kids face to face with animals
Animal Days bring kids face to face with animals
Animal Days bring kids face to face with animals
Animal Days bring kids face to face with animals
Gov. Brad Litle and Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke stop by CSI
Gov. Brad Litle and Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke stop by CSI
Baseball — Canyon Ridge Vs. Twin Falls
Spotlight on Bulldogs softball team
Softball —Jerome Vs. Twin Falls
Softball —Jerome Vs. Twin Falls
CSI softball's Gracie Tentinger
Five travel tips for your next vacation
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.