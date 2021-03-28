 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wind gusts up to 60 mph expected overnight, Monday morning
0 comments
breaking top story

Wind gusts up to 60 mph expected overnight, Monday morning

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wild Art

A children’s pool sits in the middle of a Twin Falls street as traffic veers to avoid it April 11, 2019. Wind gusts over 30 mph blew loose debris across town.

 DREW NASH/Times-News

TWIN FALLS — High-wind warnings have been issued for most of the state for Monday, including south-central Idaho.

The National Weather Service in Boise issued the warnings, saying there will likely be winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

The strongest winds are anticipated for early Monday. The warning is set to last until 8 p.m. Monday.

Winds could damage trees and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Heavy snow showers and squalls will be possible immediately along and behind the cold front over higher terrain areas, the warning said. The combination of snow, blowing snow and rapidly

falling temperatures will create very difficult driving conditions, especially between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

“People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches,” the weather warning said.

If possible, the warning advises, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

Gallery: Storm Takes Down Tegan Barn

The old Tegan Barn is seen Monday, April 25, 2016, after it took heavy damage during a recent windstorm near Twin Falls.

1 of 7
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

At least four killed by flooding across Nashville

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News