Wind gusts up to 60 mph expected overnight, Monday morning

TWIN FALLS — High-wind warnings have been issued for most of the state for Monday, including south-central Idaho.

The National Weather Service in Boise issued the warnings, saying there will likely be winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

The strongest winds are anticipated for early Monday. The warning is set to last until 8 p.m. Monday.

Winds could damage trees and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Heavy snow showers and squalls will be possible immediately along and behind the cold front over higher terrain areas, the warning said. The combination of snow, blowing snow and rapidly

falling temperatures will create very difficult driving conditions, especially between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

“People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches,” the weather warning said.

If possible, the warning advises, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

