The Rupert Historic Wilson Theatre is returning a kind gesture by allowing the Oakley Valley Arts Council to hold a May 13 fundraiser dinner and show for repairs to the Howells Opera House at no cost to the arts council

OVAC is presenting “The Veiled Vocalist," directed by Eric Wardle, at 7:30 p.m. with an offering of a prime rib dinner at 6 p.m.

The cost of the dinner and show is $40; the show ticket only is $15. Tickets can be purchased online at www.historicwilsontheatre.com. The auditorium doors open at 7 p.m.

A silent auction will also be held.

All of the proceeds will go towards OVAC’s Howells Opera House ceiling, trusses and roof reconstruction and restoration project.

OVAC temporarily closed the opera house in 2021 after a youth performer pointed out that the curved decorative tin ceiling was sagging.

The organization has worked with architects to develop a repair plan and to raise money for the project.

The group has $127,000 available and still needs to raise about $200,000, OVAC board member Denny Davis said.

Recently, the group received the good news that the tin would not need to be removed to complete the repairs, Davis said.

When the weight of the ceiling insulation was removed last week it revealed they could shore up the ceiling with new trusses without removing the tin.

“We have to have more money to go forward,” Davis said.

The time frame for the project’s completion is still unknown, he said.

“We hope the fundraiser will help us to continue to move forward with the project and it should be fun,” Davis said.

Wardle said the show will be similar to The Masked Singer with five contestants competing.

“They will go head to head to become the Mini-Cassia Veiled Vocalist,” Wardle said.

The contestants were selected from audition tapes and the audience will vote on their favorite.

Dustin Heath is the assistant director of the show.

Wardle said if the fundraiser is successful it may become an annual event at the opera house.

“We are so grateful to the Wilson Theatre for not charging us anything,” Wardle said. “Their board is awesome; they just said pick a night.”

Historic Wilson Theatre Administrator Kris Faux said OVAC helped direct the Wilson Theatre board when the theater was trying to get established after its extensive remodel.

“It was kind of just paying it forward, we need to do more of that,” Faux said.

Faux said OVAC has done all of the work for the event.

“We were just doing our small part,” Faux said.

Judge B.P. Howells, began building the Howells Opera House in 1904. The Howells family and the entire community looked forward to the entertainment it would provide.

The construction was completed in 1907 at the cost of $22,000, and it was deemed one of the most luxurious theaters between Boise and Salt Lake City.

The Howells family sold the opera house to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the last 1920s. It was known as the Cassia Stake Playhouse and later the Oakley Playhouse.

Deterioration of the building and rising costs forced the church to consider demolishing it in the 1970s.

Oakley residents, who had seen at least one of the town’s cherished old buildings destroyed, didn’t want that to happen to the opera house.

Residents formed the Oakley Valley Arts Theater and two years later they purchased the playhouse from the church and began restoring it.

Shortly afterward, the group reorganized as Oakley Valley Arts Council and gained nonprofit status.