Williams Fire burns near Rogerson

ROGERSON — A fire near Rogerson has burned about 381 acres.

The Williams Fire is about five miles northeast of Rogerson near Goat Springs Creek.

Resources on the scene include three Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District fire engines, one dozer and one water tender. Both the type 2 helicopter and type 3 helicopter remain nearby to help secure the fire line.

Despite outflow winds last night crews were able to keep the line secure, BLM Twin Falls said on its Facebook page. Wednesday morning crews mopped up and found little heat.

Containment was expected for 4 p.m. Wednesday and the fire is expected to be controlled by 4 p.m. Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0