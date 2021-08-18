 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Williams Fire burns near Rogerson
0 comments
alert

Williams Fire burns near Rogerson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BLM Fire Engine

A Bureau of Land Management fire engine operates in a training.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

ROGERSON — A fire near Rogerson has burned about 381 acres.

The Williams Fire is about five miles northeast of Rogerson near Goat Springs Creek.

Resources on the scene include three Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District fire engines, one dozer and one water tender. Both the type 2 helicopter and type 3 helicopter remain nearby to help secure the fire line.

Despite outflow winds last night crews were able to keep the line secure, BLM Twin Falls said on its Facebook page. Wednesday morning crews mopped up and found little heat.

Containment was expected for 4 p.m. Wednesday and the fire is expected to be controlled by 4 p.m. Friday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Analyst: T-Mobile needs more clarity after breach

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 risk level officially moved to high
Local

COVID-19 risk level officially moved to high

Five of the eight counties in the South Central Public Health District are now officially in the high risk COVID-19 category, the district said Thursday. The others are in the moderate risk category.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News