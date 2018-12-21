Chances are increasing that the Magic Valley will get a white Christmas.
Head meteorologist with KMVT News Brian Neudorff said that there is a 40 percent chance that it could snow on Christmas Day.
Neudorff predicts that if snow and rain come, it’ll happen the night of Christmas Eve.
Based on Christmases from 1981 and 2010, the odds of a white Christmas are 38 percent, he said.
“I’ve been watching this for 10 days,” Neudorff said. “Anybody who is traveling, Saturday is your best bet.”
Temperatures in the Magic Valley will be in the 30s and 40s in the coming days.
As for Christmas Eve and Day: “There will be a mix of rain and snow in the valley,” he said. “ Mountains will get snow. It’s a nice gift from Santa.”
Joel Tannenholv, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boise, said that Christmas Eve will have a 40 percent chance of precipitation with a high of 40 degrees. Monday night into Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a low around 28 degrees.
Christmas will have a 30 percent chance of precipitation with a high of 35, he said. The second half of next week will see even colder temperatures.
Tannenholv said on Christmas there is an average high of 38 degrees. Average precipitation for December is 1.25 inches in the Magic Valley, but this year has seen only 6/10 of an inch.
A study on climate.gov says the Magic Valley has a 40 percent chance of one inch of snow on Christmas day.
“Whether it’s flying or driving — the forecast can change from this prediction,” Neudorff said. “People should constantly be looking up the weather if they are traveling.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Out here at Hansen, we had our first snow last year on Christmas Eve. About 3" Christmas Morning. I remember because I wanted to try out my new Snow Blower, and did on Christmas Morning. It promptly broke. :) Merry Christmas everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.