The old "Interstate Bridge" has spanned the Snake River since the 1960s when it was used by trucks hauling rock for the construction of the interstate.

In the decades since the interstate was completed, the gravel ramps connecting the bridge to either side of the river have washed away, leaving a concrete edifice spanning the river, disconnected from either side.

For decades, people have talked about converting the structure — sometimes called the "Broken Bridge" — into a pedestrian connection between the recreational areas of Jerome County and the city of Twin Falls.

Now, after decades of talk, a contractor has been given the go-ahead to start constructing a ramp to serve as a pedestrian route over the river.

In 2007, Yingst Grade on the north side was incorporated into the Snake River Canyons Park; In 2010, Auger Falls Heritage Park opened to public use in the Snake River Canyon, south of the river.

The two parks are almost linked by the bridge already, but the approaches have been washed away, leaving a big drop on the north side that makes it sketchy for pedestrians and cyclists to use.

And by most indications, the connection will be a hit. A trail counter set up on the Yingst Grade by the Bureau of Land Management shows 80 people a day descend the north side of the canyon to the river.

When the broken bridge is made whole, it will be possible for cyclists and pedestrians to complete a 13-mile loop, connecting Golf Course Road, Auger Falls Heritage Park, Canyon Springs Road and the Perrine Bridge.

Jerome County has committed funding and resources for the development of the Snake River Canyons Park, which encompasses more than 6,700 acres along the north rim of the canyon. The effort to develop recreational activities in the park has gained momentum, and this year, several components catering to many different user groups are coming into place.

The bridge improvements will consist of a 30-foot ramp on the north side, made from steel girders with composite wood planking. A feature that increased the price tag was railing that is required to have hinges on it, so during periods of abnormally high water flow, the rails can be dropped to allow water to pass over the bridge unobstructed.

To help fill in the additional cost of the guardrails, the Snake River Canyons Board has asked the Twin Falls City Council to increase their commitment from $10,000 to $56,000.

Walking trail on Yingst Grade in Jerome dedicated to volunteers who built it The Carl Nellis & Jim Irwin Walking Trail will be one of the features of Jerome's Snake River Canyons Park

Brenda Weekes is one of the 13 board members for Snake River Canyons Park Commission. She became involved when she found out that her favorite walking trail was a county park and that the county was always accepting help.

“So much work had gone in to it to make that trail passable after the flooding — all done by volunteers,” Weekes told the Times-News. “It’s such an important resource for both Jerome and Twin Falls communities."

Weekes has more than 30 years experience working for the Forest Service and other governmental agencies and has familiarity with permitting processes. She knows what is needed for permit applications and where to take them when they are ready, in order to get a speedy review.

“I had the wherewithal to know how to go about getting the permits that we needed to get the connection across the river completed,” Weekes said. “They’d been trying for many years and when you’re not really familiar with how to go about that, you kind of throw up your hands and go, ‘too much red tape.’”

Small steps add up

In spite of the seemingly rapid changes at the bridge and elsewhere in Snake River Canyons Park, there are very few trail or recreation projects that happen overnight.

The Broken Bridge milestone is one of many small steps that have been taken over the last 30 years to expand and enhance pedestrian access to the canyon.

Twin Falls' Canyon Rim Trail was an effort decades in the making, with citizen groups working with the city to secure funding and property agreements piece by piece since the 1990s.

The Canyon Rim Trail as we know it today is the result of long-term partnerships between Twin Falls, business sponsors, and citizens advocacy groups.

The Magic Valley Trail Enhancement Committee, or MaVTEC, was a group of Twin Falls residents who, starting in 2006, helped raise funds for trails projects through annual events. They also helped write grant applications and engaged with property owners to negotiate access for the trail.

MaVTEC folded in 2021, and another group, Southern Idaho Legacy Trails, is picking up where MaVTEC left off.

Denise Alexander was with MaVTEC from the beginning and is now a member of Southern Idaho Legacy Trails. She has seen how far a group of committed individuals can go and wants to see trails continue to connect pedestrians to communities across the region.

Alexander told the Times-News that there were a lot of people who doubted a canyon rim trail in Twin Falls was possible.

"People told us, 'That'll never happen,'" Alexander told the Times-News in a phone call. "So dream big."

Visions for the future

Just like the long saga of finding money and approval to make the trails on the south side, the work is underway for people working to create a park on the north side of the canyon.

Bill Bridges is chair of the Snake River Canyons Park board. Bridges said one ultimate vision would be to see a pedestrian trail that runs the length of the north rim of the Snake River Canyon from the Hansen Bridge to the Idaho Highway 46 bridge at Clear Lakes north of Buhl.

“I won't see it it my lifetime,” Bridges told the Times-News, acknowledging that there were several private property owners and government organizations to negotiate with, a tall task even for the most dedicated group of citizens.

But, as the Canyon Rim Trail on the south rim has shown, persistence can pay off, even if it's piece by piece.

PHOTOS: Having a look at the old Interstate Bridge Having a look at the old Interstate Bridge Having a look at the old Interstate Bridge Having a look at the old Interstate Bridge Having a look at the old Interstate Bridge Having a look at the old Interstate Bridge Having a look at the old Interstate Bridge Having a look at the old Interstate Bridge Having a look at the old Interstate Bridge Having a look at the old Interstate Bridge Having a look at the old Interstate Bridge Having a look at the old Interstate Bridge

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in the Magic Valley, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Times-News app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.