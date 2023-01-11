Will Burley support a Boys & Girls Club?

BURLEY — After a long day of sitting in classrooms, 47 Heyburn Elementary School students shuffled into the cafeteria, plopped down backpacks and began making catapults our of cotton balls and Popsicle sticks.

The activity was part of the Boys & Girls Club of Rupert’s Heyburn afterschool program, which also operates at elementary schools in Rupert and Paul. The club also offers Friday teen and summer programs at its core Rupert location.

Since 2018, the Rupert Boys & Girls Club of Magic Valley has successfully expanded services across Minidoka County prompting the question: Why doesn’t Burley have a Boys & Girls Club?

Burley should open a club, said Jessie Williams, Boys & Girls Club Rupert director.

“When I started here three years ago I was really gunning for a Burley club,” Williams said.

She approached several people in Burley about the idea, but it never took flight.

“In order to open a Burley club there has to be community buy-in,” she said.

The club would need donations or sponsorships each year in the amount of $250,000 and the use of a building.

Williams presented the idea of opening a Burley club during the Jan. 3 Burley City Council meeting. The council asked questions and was supportive, but no action was taken.

“I’m totally in support of it,” Burley Councilman Jim Powell said during a Tuesday phone interview. “Childcare costs are astronomical and I don’t know how parents do it. This would shift some of that burden to the private sector.”

The challenge will be to find “the vein” of people in Burley who will support it and a building, he said.

Anyone with ideas for a Burley Boys & Girls Club location and donation or sponsorship leads can call Jessie Williams at 208-851-8364.

Williams is looking for location ideas from people in the community and needs help finding companies or individuals who would help sponsor a Burley club.

The Boys & Girls Club after-school program offers guided activities, academic help through a licensed teacher for a set period each day and snacks, Williams said.

Some of the benefits of the nationwide organization are youth character and leadership development, sports and recreational activities, education and career development, exposure to art and health and life skills. The program also provides stop-gap supervision for children of working parents.

The club hires well-screened teens as staff members and pays for a teacher for an hour to offer homework help during the afterschool program.

Minico High School senior McKadi Aguilar has worked for the Rupert club for a year.

“Working with all the different types of kids has helped with character development for myself,” Aguilar said.

The youth staff members hired are the cream of the crop, Williams said.

“I really enjoy interacting with the kids and building connections,” said staff member Dane Rasmussen, a senior at MHS. “I really like having a chance to have a positive impact in their lives.”

Along with providing supervision during after-school program hours, the club is open on Fridays, when school is not in session for the four-day-a-week districts and during the summer — all at nominal costs. During the school Christmas break, the club was only closed for two days.

The afterschool program from Monday through Thursday is free of charge. The cost per day at the club on Fridays is $8. The club, open to youth ages 5 and older, is open from 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. The 10-week summer program costs $325 plus a one-time per week $3 fee to go swimming.

The average day care costs in the area are $24 per day.

“We have Burley students who come to the Rupert club on Fridays,” Williams said, “and there are wait lists at all the sites except for the middle school program.”

Rupert opened its core location in 2018 after Rupert officials approached the umbrella organization Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley with a proposition to open a Rupert club and offered the use of a building, Williams said. Since then the Rupert club added after-school programs at three elementary schools.

The club is currently doing a $1.5 million renovation on the old Pentecostal Church at Second Avenue and C Street to replace its current club. Williams said they hope to have it open by the beginning of the next school year.

Long-term plans include constructing a 20,000-square-foot building on donated land behind the Rupert Pickleball Court on C Street. Blueprints have already been drawn, Williams said.

The new building will also be used for community events.

