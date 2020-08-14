Wildfires sparked near Rogerson, Stanley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rogerson — A fire 40 miles west of Rogerson grew to about 1,800 acres Friday evening, the Bureau of Land Management said in a statement.

The cause of the Juniper Butte Fire is under investigation.

The Three Creek Rural Fire Protection Agency is working the fire along with six Twin Falls BLM fire engines, two dozers and multiple aircraft. The fire is running and wind-driven, the BLM said.

The Park Creek Fire in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area near Stanley was started by an escaped campfire, according to the U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest. Firefighters, engines and aircraft are on the fire.

