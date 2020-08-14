Wildfires sparked near Rogerson, Stanley

×
TThe Juniper Butte Fire near Rogerson.
Rogerson — A fire 40 miles west of Rogerson grew to about 1,800 acres Friday evening, the Bureau of Land Management said in a statement.
The cause of the Juniper Butte Fire is under investigation.
The Three Creek Rural Fire Protection Agency is working the fire along with six Twin Falls BLM fire engines, two dozers and multiple aircraft. The fire is running and wind-driven, the BLM said.
The Park Creek Fire is burning near Stanley.
Courtesy National Forest Service
The Park Creek Fire in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area near Stanley was started by an escaped campfire, according to the U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest. Firefighters, engines and aircraft are on the fire.
The Park Creek Fire is burning near Stanley.
Courtesy National Forest Service
PHOTOS: Drops Fire spreads more than 2,000 acres
Drops Fire spreads more than 2,000 acres
The Drops Fire burns more than 2,000 acres Friday near Shoshone.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Drops Fire spreads more than 2,000 acres
A plane drops a payload of fire retardant to help control the Drops Fire as it spreads more than 2,000 acres Friday near Shoshone.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Drops Fire spreads more than 2,000 acres
Lt. Derek Oliver, of the Shoshone Fire Department, watches as the Drops Fire burns more than 2,000 acres Friday near Shoshone.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Drops Fire spreads more than 2,000 acres
Bureau of Land Management firefighters work near a fire line covered in fire retardant to control the Drops Fire as it spreads more than 2,000 acres Friday near Shoshone.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Drops Fire spreads more than 2,000 acres
A helicopter drops a payload of water to try and control the Drops Fire as it spreads more than 2,000 acres Friday near Shoshone.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Drops Fire spreads more than 2,000 acres
Bureau of Land Management firefighters work to control the Drops Fire as it spreads more than 2,000 acres Friday, July 31, 2020, near Shoshone.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Drops Fire spreads more than 2,000 acres
Bureau of Land Management firefighters work to control the Drops Fire as it spreads more than 2,000 acres Friday, July 31, 2020, near Shoshone.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Drops Fire spreads more than 2,000 acres
Bureau of Land Management firefighters work to control the Drops Fire as it spreads more than 2,000 acres Friday, July 31, 2020, near Shoshone.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Drops Fire spreads more than 2,000 acres
Bureau of Land Management firefighters work to control the Drops Fire as it spreads more than 2,000 acres Friday, July 31, 2020, near Shoshone.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Drops Fire spreads more than 2,000 acres
Bureau of Land Management firefighters work to control the Drops Fire as it spreads more than 2,000 acres Friday, July 31, 2020, near Shoshone.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Drops Fire spreads more than 2,000 acres
Bureau of Land Management firefighters work to control the Drops Fire as it spreads more than 2,000 acres Friday, July 31, 2020, near Shoshone.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Drops Fire spreads more than 2,000 acres
Bureau of Land Management firefighters work to control the Drops Fire as it spreads more than 2,000 acres Friday, July 31, 2020, near Shoshone.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Drops Fire spreads more than 2,000 acres
Bureau of Land Management firefighters work to control the Drops Fire as it spreads more than 2,000 acres Friday, July 31, 2020, near Shoshone.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Drops Fire spreads more than 2,000 acres
Bureau of Land Management firefighters work to control the Drops Fire as it spreads more than 2,000 acres Friday, July 31, 2020, near Shoshone.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
