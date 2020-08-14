You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildfires sparked near Rogerson, Stanley
0 comments
breaking

Wildfires sparked near Rogerson, Stanley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Rogerson — A fire 40 miles west of Rogerson grew to about 1,800 acres Friday evening, the Bureau of Land Management said in a statement.

The cause of the Juniper Butte Fire is under investigation.

The Three Creek Rural Fire Protection Agency is working the fire along with six Twin Falls BLM fire engines, two dozers and multiple aircraft. The fire is running and wind-driven, the BLM said.

Park Creek Fire

The Park Creek Fire is burning near Stanley.

The Park Creek Fire in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area near Stanley was started by an escaped campfire, according to the U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest. Firefighters, engines and aircraft are on the fire.

Park Creek Fire

The Park Creek Fire is burning near Stanley.

PHOTOS: Drops Fire spreads more than 2,000 acres

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: CSI Pres. Fox talks career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News