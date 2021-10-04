‘Wildfire year’ meant record days at the highest preparedness level, Forest Service chief says

“We talk a lot about fire suppression,” Moore said. “But we need to spend an equal amount of time on treatments out on the ground.”

About 20 million acres should be prioritized for treatment in the next 10 years, he said. More than 66 million acres are at high risk for wildfire, according to the Forest Service.

But that task is made more difficult by the loss of workers. The agency has lost 38% of its non-fire workforce in the last 20 years, Moore said. The loss of those staffers has diminished the agency’s ability to manage forests in ways that make fires less likely and severe.

Arizona Democrat Tom O’Halleran said that was a result of underfunding.

“Congress has been not willing to put the money forward,” he said.

Moore said the agency would benefit from additional funding.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If we have more, we’ll do more,” Moore said. “It’s up to you all to determine what more looks like.”

Reconciliation and infrastructure bills could fund climate, management programs