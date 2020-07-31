You have permission to edit this article.
UPDATE: Road to access the Drops is closed near Shoshone as wildfire threatens structures
UPDATE: Road to access the Drops is closed near Shoshone as wildfire threatens structures

Drops Fire

The Drops Fire is threatening structures near Shoshone.

 Courtesy BLM

UPDATE: The only road closed for the Drops Fire is the road accessing the Drops, right outside of Shoshone. All other major roadways remain, at this time, the BLM says.

SHOSHONE — A wild fire is running west and threatening multiple structures near Shoshone.

The Drops Fire, right outside town, is burning in grass and brush. High winds are creating extreme fire conditions, the Bureau of Land Management said.

People are asked to avoid the area.

Return to Magicvalley.com for more on this breaking story.

Drops Fire

The Drops Fire is threatening structures near Shoshone.
