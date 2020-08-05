You have permission to edit this article.
Wildfire near Dietrich estimated at 150 acres so far
breaking top story

Wildfire near Dietrich estimated at 150 acres so far

DIETRICH — A wildfire about 4 miles south of Dietrich has burned about 150 acres, the Bureau of Land Management said Wednesday evening.

The South Dietrich Fire is smoldering and burning, the BLM said. The Notch Butte and Dietrich fire departments are at the blaze along with four BLM engines, a water tender and a dozer.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning because of critical fire danger for the area Thursday.

The warning, which will be in effect from noon to 9 p.m. covers the Magic Valley north of the Snake River and most of eastern Idaho — areas where there is a chance of lightning plus low humidity and wind gusts up to 30 mph, the service said.

