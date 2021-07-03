 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildfire near Balanced Rock reaches 800 acres
0 comments
breaking top story

Wildfire near Balanced Rock reaches 800 acres

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Castleford Butte Fire

The Castleford Butte Fire is burning about a mile west of Balanced Rock.

 Courtesy BLM

CASTLEFORD — A wildfire about a mile west of Balanced Rock has burned about 800 acres of dry grass, fire officials said Saturday. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Castleford Butte Fire was reported at 11:20 Saturday. The cause remains under investigation, the Bureau of Land Management said.

Fire crews expect to have the fire contained by 8 p.m. Saturday and controlled by 8 p.m. Sunday.

The Castleford Rural Fire Department, Three Creek Rangeland Fire Protection  and the Twin Falls District BLM are on scene.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Are some vaccines better than others?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: YouTube star mows through crepes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News