Wildfire near Balanced Rock reaches 800 acres

CASTLEFORD — A wildfire about a mile west of Balanced Rock has burned about 800 acres of dry grass, fire officials said Saturday.
The Castleford Butte Fire was reported at 11:20 Saturday. The cause remains under investigation, the Bureau of Land Management said.
Fire crews expect to have the fire contained by 8 p.m. Saturday and controlled by 8 p.m. Sunday.
The Castleford Rural Fire Department, Three Creek Rangeland Fire Protection and the Twin Falls District BLM are on scene.
