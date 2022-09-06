Wildfire keeps drivers guessing. US 93 north of Perrine Bridge intermittently closes Tuesday

JEROME — A fast-moving wildfire created problems for vehicles traveling on Interstate 84 and U.S. Highway 93 on Tuesday.

The Powerline Fire was reported at 11:03 a.m. and was initially between one and three miles east of Twin Falls in Jerome County.

Flames moved west toward U.S. 93, prompting officials to close the highway in both directions between Interstate 84 and the Perrine Bridge for two hours. the interstate remained open but traffic was being directed by the Idaho State Police due to smoke.

By 2:30 p.m., the fire was estimated to have stopped forward progress. An estimated 1,400 acres burned. Crews had suppression activities well underway by 3 p.m., and U.S. 93 was reopened.

“Grass burns hot and scary and fast but it also goes out fast, which is kind of the benefit,” Bureau of Land Management spokesperson Kelsey Brizendine said.

The fire was attacked by three engines from Twin Falls BLM district fire, a BLM dozer, one Sawtooth National Forest engine, as well as an air attack and several air tankers, Brizendine said.

Jerome Rural Fire Department, Jerome City Fire Department, Rock Creek Rural Fire Department, and Twin Falls City Fire Department also responded to the blaze.

Containment was estimated at 5 p.m., but winds whipped up flames, closing the highway again.

The cause of the wildfire is still under investigation.

With fire activity picking up around the state over the last week, things have been fairly quiet for Twin Falls BLM District.

“We’ve had pretty minimal fire activity, which has been good, and the fires that we have had they’ve been able to get on pretty quickly,” Brizendine said. “It’s been a fairly quiet season. Although, there’s still a lot of potential left in September.”