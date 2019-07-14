{{featured_button_text}}
BLISS — A wildfire close to Interstate 84 near Bliss has so far consumed 300 acres.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Pioneer Fire was reported at 4:30 p.m. Sunday near milepost 137. The BLM, Idaho State Police and Gooding and Hagerman fire departments responded to the scene.

Officials are asking that motorists be aware of smoke in the area, which could hamper visibility.

No estimated containment time has been set and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

