Wildfire burns 35 acres near Pillar Falls

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — A fire started Monday night north of Pillar Falls on the Jerome County side of the Snake River Canyon and has burned about 35 acres, the Twin Falls District of the Bureau of Land Management said.

The fire burned in grass and brush. Four BLM engines are fighting the fire. Crews continued to mop up hot spots Tuesday evening. Twin Falls Marine Deputies and the Jerome County Sheriff's Office is assisting in taking crews to the fire.

A BLM helicopter is also working on the fire.

Containment is estimated to be at 6 p.m. Tuesday with control at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0