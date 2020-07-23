Wildfire burns 250 acres near Interstate 84-86 interchange
0 comments
breaking

Wildfire burns 250 acres near Interstate 84-86 interchange

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BLM Fire Engine

A Bureau of Land Management fire engine operates in a training.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

DECLO — The Bureau of Land Management is investigating a wildfire that broke out Thursday evening near the Interstate 84-86 interchange near Declo.

Public Information Officer Kelsey Brizendine said the fire was reported to BLM at 5:40 p.m.

“It’s burned 250 acres, and it's running,” Brizendine said at 6:30 p.m.

Four federal fire engines responded to the blaze and two more are on the way, she said.

The fire, which is under investigation is burning grass and brush.

“We are trying to get four single-engine air tankers up but its really tricky because of the wind,” she said, along with an air attack, which is a person in charge of the planes that makes sure fire-fighting chemical is dropped in the correct location.

Anyone in the area should use "extreme caution" the BLM said in a Facebook post.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: CSI Pres. Fox talks career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News