Wildfire burns 15 acres near Pillar Falls
0 comments
breaking

Wildfire burns 15 acres near Pillar Falls

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
072220-twn-nws-pillarfire-01

TWIN FALLS — A fire started Monday night north of Pillar Falls on the Jerome County side of the Snake River Canyon has burned about 15 acres, the Twin Falls District of the Bureau of Land Management said.

The fire is burning in grass and brush. Four BLM engines are fighting the fire. Twin Falls Marine Deputies and the Jerome County Sheriff's Office is assisting in taking crews to the fire.

A BLM helicopter is also working the fire.

Containment is estimated to be at 6 p.m. Tuesday with control at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: CSI Pres. Fox talks career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News