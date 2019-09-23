{{featured_button_text}}
HAILEY — A wildfire is burning in Croy Canyon.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office posted that the fire has been reported near Cielo Drive, west of Hailey.

A number of people were initially cut off by the fire, the report stated. There are also structures nearby.

Multiple fire crews and law enforcement personnel are responding to the fire.

The Blaine County Sheriff advises people to stay out of the area and give first responders complete access to the area.

