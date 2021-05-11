Wildfire burning in South Hills

ROCK CREEK — Firefighters are battling a wildfire south of Ross Falls in the South Hills.

The U.S. Forest Service said the Wahlstrom Fire is in steep terrain burning in grass and timber. The area is part of the Minidoka Ranger District of the Sawtooth National Forest.

The fire was first reported as 3 acres at 12:46 p.m. Tuesday. At 5 p.m. Tuesday, the service said on Facebook the fire had burned 10 acres. At 7:15 p.m., Idaho Fire Info reported the fire was up to 30 acres.

Fire personnel are on scene and are working to put the fire out. The Forest Service asked the public to stay out of the area for the safety of the firefighters and law enforcement.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire is near the area burned last fall by the Badger Fire.

