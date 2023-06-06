Q: Why do road construction crews block off 8 miles of Interstate 84 near Burley but only work on a small section?

A: “Safety and cost determine the size of construction zones,” Idaho Transportation Department spokesperson Anne Marie Peacock told the Times-News.

“Road construction requires a significant amount of planning and on-site coordination that is often a complex and multi-faceted process,” Peacock said. “There are numerous factors that determine which lanes are closed and how workers can execute their tasks within the construction zone, most of which is determined by safety measures. They must be able to have the space and freedom to move around the job site without fear of being hit by passing vehicles. These measures are also managed with a high priority of limiting commuter impact as much as possible and not increasing the size of work zones just for the sole convenience of the contractor.

“Though it may not always look like it, closing down lanes and creating adequate work sites also creates a safer work zone for motorists as well as the space needed for an efficient use of resources and an ability to complete projects in a cost effective and timely manner. This is accomplished by reducing the number of times crews need to set up, tear down, and move construction zones. Minimizing the amount of work zone changes also decreases overall disruption to drivers during road construction. Without the dedicated space, construction vehicles would need to move in and out of traffic more often causing further commuter delays.

“Most folks don’t experience what it feels like to stand within a few feet of vehicles traveling past you at 80 mph with only an orange cone between you,” Peacock said. “Situational awareness for motorists traveling the same daily commuter route also impact safety as crews have witnessed numerous drivers on autopilot slamming on their brakes because they are surprised by orange construction barrels. Drivers can easily get distracted with listening to the radio or talking with friends; but all had passed multiple warning signs in the form of electronic message boards, flaggers, or cones and yet still failed to recognize they needed to prepare to slow down in order to properly navigate a construction site.

“There are several factors that can contribute to slowing or in some cases temporarily halting construction due to weather, lack of resources, or delayed assets to name a few. But know the space of the construction zone is being utilized,” she said. “It is more efficient, in the long run, to ensure all traffic control measures around the construction zone allow for continuous traffic, even if slower, that ensures the safety for both construction crews and motorists.”

“Finally, a friendly reminder we are in the ‘100 Deadliest Days’ of driving and to be an engaged driver. Drive well, Idaho. Be in the moment and free from distractions,” Peacock said.