Why are more Latinos in Idaho contracting COVID? It’s probably not Vitamin D deficiency

Recent evidence suggests that vitamin D deficiency has been found in severe COVID-19 cases, and that supplementing it to patients could reduce the inflammatory processes that lead to severe illness and death.

Our bodies produce most of our vitamin D in our skins through sun exposure. According to the U.S. surgeon general, you can be considered vitamin D deficient if its concentration in your blood falls below 20 ng/mL, and optimal levels are around 40 – 50 ng/mL.

A 2016 study that evaluated vitamin D levels in more than 36,000 U.S. patients found that people with darker skin had higher probability of having severe vitamin D deficiency.

However, they also found that at least 85% of the U.S. population — regardless of race — have vitamin D blood levels lower than 40 ng/mL, “indicating that everyone in the U.S. population who is not already using ample vitamin D supplementation would need to do so.”

Underlying conditions may make some Latinos more vulnerable to COVID-19.

According to the CDC, Latinos are 50% more likely to die from diabetes and liver disease than white people. These chronic diseases have been associated with a higher risk for developing severe illness from COVID.