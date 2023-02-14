TWIN FALLS — Whiteout conditions forced six vehicles off U.S. Highway 93 on Tuesday morning and early afternoon, all within a short distance of milepost 31.5.

“That was our spot today,” Twin Falls Sheriff's Sgt. Dave Benefiel. In addition, several slide-offs were reported Monday night on that stretch of road, including one involving a semi.

That section of road is known for being susceptible to whiteouts, Benefiel said.

High winds were sweeping the fairly light covering of snow off nearby fields and causing havoc for drivers, who got “sucked” off the road when their vehicles hit snowdrifts that were building near the sides of the road, he said.

The first call came in at about 8:30 a.m. and Benefiel responded to the scene and assisted drivers of that vehicle and two other vehicles that later went off the road. Whiteout conditions re-appeared and within five minutes another three vehicles slid off the road.

Benefiel left the area at about 2 p.m.

No one was hurt in the slide-offs, he said, and the highway was shut down for about a half hour for a snowplow to clean up the road.