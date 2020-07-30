White House document recommends Idaho significantly increase actions to fight coronavirus

Little has resisted calls for a statewide mask mandate and has kept Idaho in Stage 4 of its reopening — with no limits on gatherings or closures for bars and gyms — despite failing to meet the criteria to advance three times.

Idaho’s seven-day moving average for new cases increased from 33.9 per day on June 2 to a record high of 568.9 on July 19 during the virus’ summer surge.

Central District Health has closed bars, limited gatherings to 50 and required masks in Ada County. Southwest District Health only recommends masks in its district, which includes Canyon County.

Mask mandates also have been implemented by health districts for Bonneville, Kootenai and Teton counties, and by several local governments across the state, including Boise, McCall and Blaine County.

Central District Health leaders hadn’t seen report

Brandon Atkins, a program manager for Boise-based Central District Health, said via email that he and the CDH leadership hadn’t seen the White House task force report until the Statesman inquired about it. He said CDH would share the New York Times report internally.