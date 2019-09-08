TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council Board of Directors has announced the retirement of executive director Carolyn White. After 14 years with the council, she will retire Dec. 20.
Hired in 2005 as the program director, White developed the Brown Bag Lecture Series and the La Masquerade fundraisers, as well as continuing ongoing programs such as Kids Art in the Park and Missoula Children’s Theater. Throughout her employment, the Magic Valley Arts Council acquired additional programs including Art & Soul of the Magic Valley, Art in the Park, Indie Lens Pop-Up and Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts.
White was promoted to assistant director in 2011 and executive director in 2013. During her tenure, the Magic Valley Arts Council raised capital funds to build the Twin Falls Center for the Arts which houses the council and Full Moon Gallery and provides performance and meeting space venues. White was a 2018 recipient of the Idaho Governor’s Award for Excellence in Arts Administration.
Prior to returning to Twin Falls, White spent 26 years as the director of operations with Warner Bros. Studios facility division in Burbank, California. She is a graduate of Twin Falls High School, has a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and a master’s in fine arts from Arizona State University.
The Magic Valley Arts Council Board of Directors is seeking applications for the executive director position. To apply, email a current resumé and cover letter to board president Jean Shawver at jean1@shawver1.myrf.net and/or mail the information to Magic Valley Arts Council, ATTN: Board President Jean Shawver, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls, ID 83301.
