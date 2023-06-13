FILER — The crowd gathered around waiting for a chicken to poop.

It was one of the popular events at Saturday’s Filer Fun Days, and individuals assembled around a makeshift pen in which a chicken, the star of the show, was placed, with each person hoping for a payday of $136, provided the chicken “dropped” or pooped on the square they had purchased.

The chicken wasn’t in much of a hurry, as it hung around the sides of its makeshift pen, occasionally strutting its way to the center.

It was a moment of suspense as announcer Cheryl Carr, at the microphone, provided commentary.

“Come on Miss Chickie, let’s see what you can do,” Carr encouraged.

It didn’t take much longer than a few minutes for the chicken to drop, prompting Joe Lineberry of the Filer Events Committee to grab the sheets to figure out who won the prize money.

It was a tie. The square that was the recipient of the poop hadn’t been purchased, so the people with the two squares to the side of it shared the money.

Besides the excitement of the chicken drop, the day was filled with live entertainment on the stage, food booths and commercial booths.

A breakfast and parade kicked off the day, and it ended with a barrage of fireworks that were shot into the sky at dusk.