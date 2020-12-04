Where to see Christmas lights in Twin Falls this holiday season

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Access to the garden is different this year because of COVID-19. The two gates on Filer Avenue are open to keep the area from getting congested. Guests enter from the west gate and exit through the east gate. Because people can only move through the garden in one direction, but two paths are available.

“Some people don’t want to walk the full half-mile so we do have a short loop that people can take,” Orton said. “We give them an out.”

Orton said they are requesting masks but not requiring them. For those who don’t wear masks, they are asked to stay with their own group.

Shilo Oswalt, who helps run the Rock Creek Christmas Lights Facebook page, said the Hansen display is a tradition many families look forward to, and especially this year.

“There has been a great turn out this year so many happy faces!!” Oswalt said through Facebook Messenger. “To me that’s the best part seeing all the happy people. Everyone needs to come out because it will provide a little bit of normalcy in the chaos of the COVID.”

The lights display at the Rock Creek General Store is open to visitors by foot or car nightly from 5 p.m. until midnight. The display is free and open to the public, but donations are accepted.