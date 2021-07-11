Where to find drought resistant and native plants

TWIN FALLS — Drought resistant and native plants are becoming easier to find in the Magic Valley.

These types of plants are seen more frequently at nurseries and there are some companies like Native Roots, based in Twin Falls, which are growing and marketing them.

Seed mixes are also available.

Orton Botanical Garden holds a plant sale each year on the last two weekends in May where gardeners can obtain plants from the species and varieties found in their garden.

“When we began this we never intended to sell plants,” LaMar Orton, owner said. “But we had people keep asking where they could get some of the plants from our garden.”

People can also venture onto public lands to collect cuttings or seeds, but some experts advise against it.

“People really need to know what’s native,” Heather Tiel-Nelson, spokesperson with the Bureau of Land Management said. “You don’t want to grab a noxious weed and take it home.”