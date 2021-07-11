Where to find drought resistant and native plants

TWIN FALLS — Drought resistant and native plants are becoming easier to find in the Magic Valley.
These types of plants are seen more frequently at nurseries and there are some companies like Native Roots, based in Twin Falls, which are growing and marketing them.
Seed mixes are also available.
Orton Botanical Garden holds a plant sale each year on the last two weekends in May where gardeners can obtain plants from the species and varieties found in their garden.
“When we began this we never intended to sell plants,” LaMar Orton, owner said. “But we had people keep asking where they could get some of the plants from our garden.”
People can also venture onto public lands to collect cuttings or seeds, but some experts advise against it.
“People really need to know what’s native,” Heather Tiel-Nelson, spokesperson with the Bureau of Land Management said. “You don’t want to grab a noxious weed and take it home.”
Gardeners should consider purchasing native plants from a local nursery like Native Roots, based in Twin Falls, because it is a more sustainable and a more successful route to follow for planting and has a higher success rate, Samantha Seabrook-Sturgis, BLM botanist, said.
But the BLM allows people to collect small amounts of plants, plant parts, seeds, flowers and berries for personal use in most areas. Cacti, yuccas, succulents and evergreen shrubs and trees are protected by the state. Species listed as threatened or endangered are protected by the federal government and may not be collected without a permit. Species listed as sensitive or candidates for threatened or endangered status should be avoided.
Julie Thomas, spokesperson for the Sawtooth National Forest said on the forest people gathering plants, seeds or cuttings need to obtain a forest product personal use permit from the district office managing the area where they will be. They need to provide the office with the species, what they will be collecting, the amount and location they will collect from. The minimum charge is $20 and may be more depending on the quantity and types of plants they want to bring home.