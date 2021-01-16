The Magic Valley is full of outdoorsmen — and with good reason.
A wide variety of wildlife species inhabit areas just out of common view. From Twin Falls, you can drive to a high desert ecosystem, drop down into a canyon or find some mountain forest all within an hour of town.
Spectacular creatures live in this diverse place, ready to be seen by those who take the time to look.
Sure, many people will never see a mountain lion or a wolverine. Many will never see a sage grouse, bobcat, sockeye or badger here. But many critters aren’t nearly so hard to find.
Idaho is growing, but part of what makes the state so special is its open spaces. This photo package shares a glimpse of a few animals that make those open spaces so special.
A wild horse runs out of a Bureau of Land Management trailer this November in the desert south of Glenns Ferry. This horse is a member of the Saylor Creek herd which has roamed the area since the 1960s. The herd is currently a few dozen horses strong after a BLM roundup this fall removed some animals from the land.
A northern harrier glides over a grain field April 21 in Twin Falls County. Harriers and other raptors are incredibly valuable for agricultural producers. Without birds of prey, rodent populations would skyrocket. You can identify harriers by their distinctive white rump patches.
A male sage grouse displays at a lek in May near the Nevada border. Sage grouse numbers have fallen since the 1960s due to a variety of human-caused factors. The bird is embroiled in political controversy because the land it relies on for survival is also needed by oil and agricultural interests, among other groups.
A South Hills bull moose roams around a prescribed burn area in September. Moose could experience a short-term shortage of food due to the Badger Fire, but in the long term the blaze could be beneficial for the aspen and willows the animals eat.