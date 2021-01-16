The Magic Valley is full of outdoorsmen — and with good reason.

A wide variety of wildlife species inhabit areas just out of common view. From Twin Falls, you can drive to a high desert ecosystem, drop down into a canyon or find some mountain forest all within an hour of town.

Spectacular creatures live in this diverse place, ready to be seen by those who take the time to look.

Sure, many people will never see a mountain lion or a wolverine. Many will never see a sage grouse, bobcat, sockeye or badger here. But many critters aren’t nearly so hard to find.

Idaho is growing, but part of what makes the state so special is its open spaces. This photo package shares a glimpse of a few animals that make those open spaces so special.

