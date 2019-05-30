Where's the beef?: Some jails hesitant to hand over menus

TWIN FALLS — Want to know what’s cooking in Magic Valley jails? In Mini-Cassia, at least, you’ll need to get arrested to know for sure.
The Times-News took a deep dive into jail kitchens to learn more about the rules, the processes and the research that goes into creating menus. While all jails allowed reporters at least some access their kitchens, some were more transparent and less restrictive than others. And one jail outright denied a reporter’s request to see what it had on the menu in early April, finally handing over a “generic menu” after the newspaper filed a second public records request.
Of the five south-central Idaho jails, only one — Gooding County — provides its own food services. The remaining four jails — Blaine, Jerome, Mini-Cassia and Twin Falls — contract with Summit Food Service.
The Times-News filed public records requests with all five jails to learn what food they were serving inmates in early April.
While Gooding County initially hesitated to provide a menu during a jail tour, the county was forthcoming with information following the records request. Twin Falls County also granted the newspaper’s request with no concerns.
The Blaine County Detention Center, however, initially rejected the request, stating it was not the custodian of those menus. Rather, staff said, the Times-News would need to contact Summit Food directly. The company had already denied a reporter copies of those menus, saying the information was proprietary — despite the fact sheriff’s offices and even inmates at some jails had access to the information.
The Times-News questioned why certain civilians had more access to those records than others, and why a person should have to get arrested to find out what food gets served.
In collaboration with the Idaho Press Club, newspaper staff reached out to the Idaho Sheriffs Association to sort the matter. Association representatives said they could not understand why the request was denied.
The takeaway: Although taxpayers foot the bill for jail food, acquiring a menu to learn what that money pays for can be a struggle because a national food service contractor tries to keep its menus under lock and key.
Where’s the beef?
Later that day, Blaine County sent another response to the Times-News’ public records request, stating the sheriff’s office was under the impression Summit Food would provide the information and “in the spirit of cooperation and transparency we have elected to release the document as you requested.”
The Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center, meanwhile, had also denied a request for its March 31-April 6 menu. After consulting with an attorney, Cassia County Lt. Dan Renz cited Idaho Statutes Section 48-801, which exempts certain “trade secrets” from public release.
Cassia County Undersheriff George Warrell said the county did not have menus for specific dates, and that information would have to come from Summit Food Service.
The Times-News filed a second public records request and was finally able to obtain a generic menu from Cassia County in late May.
The Jerome County Jail, although late in responding to its public records request, eventually sent over a menu without issue.
Access to menus was just one of multiple challenges the newspaper faced in its investigation. Summit Food employees refused to answer media questions over the phone or in person, instead opting to speak only via email through a third-party spokeswoman. Despite multiple phone calls for more information, Jerome County Jail Lt. Marisela Ibarra did not grant the Times-News an interview. She also failed to show up at a scheduled jail tour.
Finally, none of the jails allowed reporters to speak with or photograph inmates. Three of the jails also refused to let reporters visit while the kitchen was open. And while the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office initially said reporters could photograph inmate workers without showing their faces, upon arrival, the chief deputy informed the newspaper that kitchen workers could not be photographed at all. A Times-News photographer was permitted to photograph sheriff’s office employees but was denied names for identification.
As the Times-News ultimately learned, there seems to be a lack of standardization among jails with regards to public records access, food safety procedures and dietary standards.
So what is taxpayer money paying for, exactly? Check out the rest of today’s Big Story package — and Part Two next week — to find out.
