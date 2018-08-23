TWIN FALLS — Drink up! Southern Idahoans and their visitors spent more than $21 million dollars on liquor between July 2017 and June 2018.
Based on an analysis of the state’s 23 state-run and contract liquor stores in the valley, that’s nearly $1 million more than the year before. Many of those sales were made directly to local bars and restaurants.
Idaho’s demand for liquor has never been stronger.
The Idaho State Liquor Division made more than $36.8 million in sales to bars throughout Idaho, with more than 2 million bottles purchased. That number keeps growing every year as population grows, Tony Faraca, the division’s chief financial officer, said.
Of all of Idaho’s drinking establishments, the Sun Valley Resort spent the most on liquor in the 2018 fiscal year — more than $470,000 for 17,341 bottles, according to the Idaho State Liquor Division. But elsewhere in south-central Idaho, the numbers aren’t so staggering.
Still, at least one local bar is trying to keep up its reputation as a “damn fine bar.” Anchor Bistro increased its liquor spending by about $1.50 per bottle, on average, over the past year.
“Everything tastes better when you use a quality liquor rather than the bottom shelf,” said Chris Hengel, co-owner of Anchor Bistro & Bar on Blue Lakes Boulevard in Twin Falls.
So his business switched to using New Amsterdam vodka instead of the less expensive stuff. The bar goes through about 130 bottles of it a month, Hengel said.
Anchor Bistro was Twin Falls’ top drinking establishment in terms of number of bottles purchased for the fiscal year. Here’s a breakdown of how the other top bars in the region stacked up, based on number of bottles.
Blaine County — Sun Valley Resort
The resort includes multiple liquor establishments and restaurants, which cater to special events, weddings and concerts aside from their regular business. The Sun Valley Resort as a whole increased its purchases by $100,000 and 3,000 bottles from the previous fiscal year.
The top bar in Ketchum, by comparison, was the Casino Club, which purchased 6,289 bottles.
Twin Falls County — Anchor Bistro & Bar
Anchor Bistro & Bar spent about $81,062 on liquor. And while it may have bought the most liquor in Twin Falls, that’s only a portion of its business.
“We’re definitely more of a craft beer bar than anything,” Hengel said.
The bar tries to make each cocktail a little different, and in summer, cocktails are popular all day long.
“We’re just the small bar that tries to do everything well — good food, good cocktails, good beer.”
Hengel and his partner, Jacob Pierce, bought the business about 18 months ago — and liquor sales have increased since then.
The establishment that spent the most on liquor in Twin Falls was TF Brickhouse, paying $83,963.
“During the winter, we tend to sell more liquor and during the summer, we sell more beer,” co-owner Aclaldet Maldonado said. “Our liquor sales only account for less than 50 percent of what we do.”
The business does full catering for events. Still, many people know the TF Brickhouse for its night life. The restaurant and bar opens five nights a week, with three different rooms with different genres of music. Each room caters to a different kind of clientele.
“We want people to feel comfortable in the Brickhouse, no matter what their walk of life,” Maldonado said. “We’re kind of the place where you go to party.”
Minidoka County — El Caporal
North Burley’s El Caporal paid $47,941 for liquor over the fiscal year. Other bars that bought a lot of liquor in Minidoka County were BJ’s 19th Hole Sports Tavern and Spud Cellar. Although all the liquor establishments are listed in “Burley,” North Burley establishments bought a lot more liquor than those south of the river.
Gooding County — Angler’s Lounge
The Angler’s Lounge in Hagerman purchased 2,296 bottles at a cost of $37,430.
Gooding, which has a higher population than Hagerman, also has more establishments. The bar that bought the most liquor in this city was Mir A Mar, at 1,987 bottles.
Jerome County — Blue Lakes Country Club
The Blue Lakes County Club in Jerome County bought 2,043 bottles of liquor during the fiscal year. That was about 700 bottles more than the next highest buyer, Northside Club. The golf club spent $39,512.
Lincoln County — Iron Horse Saloon
Shoshone’s Iron Horse Saloon spent $19,167 on liquor in the last fiscal year, purchasing 1,352 bottles. That’s fewer than the 1,550 bottles the establishment purchased the previous year.
Cassia County — Nelson Café & Pilot Lounge
Burley’s Nelson Café & Pilot Lounge in Cassia County purchased 1,226 bottles of liquor for about $15,775.
Camas County — Iron Mountain Inn
The town of Fairfield has four liquor establishments, each buying fewer than 500 bottles for the year. The top buyer was the Iron Mountain Inn, spending $7,591 for 413 bottles.
