When should you send a holiday package? Here are the deadlines for USPS, FedEx and UPS
Judge orders Postal Service to take extraordinary measures

In this July 31, 2020, file photo, letter carriers load mail trucks for deliveries at a U.S. Postal Service facility in McLean, Va.

 AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

You might need to budget more time for a holiday package to arrive this year, the Postal Service is warning.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the Postal Service is expecting more people to send holiday gifts and cards through the mail. Fewer families will be getting together, which means gift giving will look a little different this year.

“The Postal Service always encourages customers to send their holiday gifts and cards early. This year is no different,” USPS said in a news release. “This has been an extraordinary year of unprecedented challenges given the COVID-19 pandemic and the Postal Service is expecting significant volume increases which are difficult to predict.”

How early should you be sending your holiday packages? USPS said the busiest time is two weeks before Christmas, and traffic is expected to increase starting Dec. 8.

Other shipping companies have offered similar advice, including FedEx and UPS.

“This holiday season we’ll be working hard to keep up with more shipments than ever,” FedEx said. “Allow plenty of time to help ensure your deliveries arrive when you want them to.”

Here are the deadlines to mail your packages to be sure they get to the intended destination by Christmas:

USPS

Dec. 15 — USPS retail ground service

Dec. 18 — First-class mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 18 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 19 — Priority mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority mail express service (not a guarantee)

FedEx

Dec. 9 — FedEx SmartPost

Dec. 15 — FedEx home delivery Dec. 14 — FedEx Ground

Dec. 21 — FedEx 3day freight

Dec. 22 — FedEx 2day freight, FedEx 2day a.m.

Dec. 23 — FedEx 1day freight, FedEx extra hours, FedEx standard overnight

UPS

Dec. 15 — UPS Ground

Dec. 21 — UPS 3 Day Select

Dec. 22 — UPS 2nd Day Air

Dec. 23 — UPS Next Day Air

