What's up with Twin Falls' wonky streets? Here's the reason the town was laid out on the bias

TWIN FALLS — For decades, residents and visitors alike have cussed the skewed layout of downtown streets.

Folks have repeated inadequate and sometimes silly explanations over the years for why the original Twin Falls townsite was laid out on a bias.

Some say the streets between Blue Lakes Boulevard, Washington Street, Addison Avenue and Rock Creek Canyon were angled from northeast to southwest and from southeast to northwest so the sunlight would reach all four sides of residences during the day. Others say the skewed orientation of downtown was to impede incessant west winds from whipping up dust on pre-1910 dirt streets.

But 87-year-old Ray Hendrix says that’s all poppycock.

Hendrix, likely the last person alive who worked with Twin Falls surveyor John E. Hayes, says it was the lay of the land that dictated how the 1904 townsite was oriented.

How an unsung Twin Falls pioneer is finally getting his due John E. Hayes, perhaps the most unappreciated pioneer in the history of Twin Falls, is finally getting his due. Artist Dave LaMure Jr. will soon create a larger-than-life bronze sculpture of Hayes, the surveyor who chose the location for the city.

Hayes conducted topographic surveys of dams, canals and laterals in the early 1900s for the 240,000-acre Twin Falls irrigation project, the 70,000-acre Salmon Dam project, the 50,000-acre Oakley Dam project and the 25,000-acre Cedar Creek project, in addition to site surveys of Twin Falls, Buhl, Burley, Milner, Hansen, Jerome, Wendell and Hollister.

As a young man, Hendrix worked on the city survey crew and often worked with Hayes, a land developer at that time.

The 22-year-old Hendrix, in 1957, bumped into Hayes at City Hall when the 80-year-old man came in to file a new plat for a subdivision he was developing.

The two struck up a conversation.

“I asked him why he’d laid out the streets like that,” Hendrix recently told the Times-News. “He said it was to accommodate the Eighth Avenue Canal.

“That’s probably not what the canal company calls it, but that’s what I call it,” he said.

High and dry

Wedged between Rock Creek Canyon and the Perrine Coulee, the section of terrain on which Hayes chose to construct Twin Falls was high and dry — isolated from natural water sources except for rain and snow.

Hayes knew in 1903 that he had to design a system to get irrigation water across the townsite to future farms northwest of town and to as many homes in the townsite as possible. Only after designing the canal system through the townsite could he lay out the streets.

Hayes first did a topographical survey of the section to find the highs and lows in the landscape to determine the most efficient route for irrigation water to travel to where it was needed. Knowing that gravity works in only one direction, Hayes figured out a route that would carry water above the surrounding land before releasing it to water users downhill.

That route, what Hendrix called the Eighth Avenue Canal and is now known as Lateral 38, crosses the northeast section of the original townsite as it flows north and west, providing irrigation water to homes in the north and east quadrants of the 1904 townsite.

The route

The canal company diverts Snake River irrigation water from the Low Line Canal into the Perrine Coulee near its headwaters at the Hansen Butte, Twin Falls Watermaster Troy Jones said Friday. By filling the seasonal stream bed, the canal company transformed the coulee from a natural drainage ditch to a water-delivery channel to farmland and the townsite, angling northwest across the landscape to where it can be seen today as it travels through Sunset Memorial Park at Kimberly Road and Eastland Drive.

Lateral 38 Twin Falls Watermaster Troy Jones, with the Twin Falls Canal Co., identifies the headgates at Lateral 38 on the Perrine Coulee, the single fac…

Headgates on the Perrine Coulee just downstream from that intersection divert water into Lateral 38, which meanders west and north from behind OK Tire Store on Kimberly Road, past Morningside Elementary School and through Harmon Park to Eighth Avenue East where it enters the 1904 townsite at Blue Lakes Boulevard. The lateral then follows Eighth Avenue before crossing Addison Avenue.

It was this stretch of the lateral — from Blue Lakes to Addison — that dictated the diagonal orientation of the townsite, Hendrix said.

Back then, the canal was an open ditch and would have required more road crossings if the town had been based on the compass.

Though much of Lateral 38 is piped underground today, short stretches of open ditch can still be seen running west and north along Addison, across Washington and along Filer Avenue West to reach Orton Botanic Garden and Sunway Soccer Complex before spilling into Rock Creek Canyon near Pole Line Road.

So how did the long-held theories about sunlight and windstorms come into play?

Longtime Times-News reporter Loraine O. Smith, who moved to Twin Falls to work for the newspaper in 1945, knew both Hayes and his wife, Anna. Smith said Anna Hayes found herself constantly defending her husband’s reputation from critics of the wonky street layout.

Perhaps Anna Hayes thought her creative stories were easier for some to believe than the truth.

A Hidden Treasure Trove inside 'Joe's Museum' Tucked away in a warehouse at the Twin Falls Canal Co. headquarters is a growing collection of historic artifacts. A year ago, the man behind the collection died suddenly at 61, taking much of the canal company’s historical knowledge with him. The company is now faced with the task of finishing “Joe’s Museum” without him.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0