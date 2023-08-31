THURSDAY

Gatlin Brothers concert

The King Fine Arts Center, 2100 Parke Ave. in Burley, welcomes the Gatlin Brothers at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. They are a Grammy Award-winning trio who have entertained audiences for more than 65 years with a lifetime of noteworthy achievements in their storybook career, including a Grammy for Best Country Song (“Broken Lady”), three ACM awards for Single of the Year (“All The Gold In California”), Album of the Year (Straight Ahead) and Male Vocalist of the Year for Larry Gatlin. Visit kingfineartscenter.com for ticket information.

Better Trip

Journey into the mind of a psychedelic astronaut with a consciousness-expanding comedy show that will leave you mesmerized. It takes place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Orpheum Theatre in Twin Falls. At the intersection of science and psychedelics comes “A Better Trip,” the latest work from Shane Mauss. Visit orpheumtwinfalls.com for more information.

THURSDAY-MONDAY

The Twin Falls County Fair & Rodeo

The Twin Falls County Fair & Rodeo continues at the fairgrounds in Filer. Events include the Magic Valley Stampede PRCA rodeo Thursday through Saturday, country singer Mitchell Tenpenny taking the stage Sunday along with guest Ned LeDoux, and the Monster Truck Insanity Tour on Monday afternoon. There is plenty of free entertainment as well. See a full schedule at tfcfair.com.

FRIDAY

Concert and dance

Strings Attached will perform its repertoire of bluegrass and Americana songs at 6 p.m. Friday at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. North in Twin Falls, followed by a dance directed by caller David Quinley.