FRIDAY-SATURDAY Plant sale

The Orton Botanical Garden fall plant sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature Idaho native plants, drought-tolerant varieties, and pollinator plants. The garden, at 867 Filer Ave. W., will also be open for tours.

SUNDAY

Hagerman Farmers MarketThe August Farmers Markets & Fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays at 1071 E. 2900 S., Hagerman. Live music, food from The Butcher Shop, a great variety of produce and vendors and a tractor train with free rides.

Old Fashioned Round UpKimberly Christian Church will host an Old Fashioned Round Up at the Kimberly City Park, 307 Madison St. E. Worship begins at 10:45 a.m., Western BBQ is at noon and the county fair takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. Highlights for the County Fair include mechanical bull ride, an old-fashioned hay ride, the introduction of 2023 Idaho High School Rodeo Queen Katie Brackett, balloon toss, corn hole games and lots of country music. Western dress is encouraged. Everyone is invited and it’s free. Visit www.kccid.org for more information or call 208-423-5334.

TUESDAY

Metal concertLonehand, a metal band from Twin Falls, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Big Papa’s Grill & Live Music, 213 5th Ave S. in Twin Falls.

WEDNESDAY

Twin Falls County FairGates open for the fair at 7 a.m. with food booths opening at 10 a.m. for the first day of the fair on Wednesday. Visit https://www.tfcfair.com for more information.

Southern RockRob Leines will perform his Southern rock with an Outlaw Country attitude at 9 p.m. Wednesday through early morning Thursday at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave W., Twin Falls.

THURSDAY

Gatlin Brothers concertThe King Fine Arts Center, 2100 Parke Ave. in Burley, welcomes the Gatlin Brothers at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. They are a Grammy Award-winning trio who have entertained audiences for more than 65 years with a lifetime of noteworthy achievements in their storybook career, including a Grammy for Best Country Song (“Broken Lady”), three ACM awards for Single of the Year (“All The Gold In California”), Album of the Year (Straight Ahead) and Male Vocalist of the Year for Larry Gatlin. Visit kingfineartscenter.com for ticket information.

Better TripJourney into the mind of a psychedelic astronaut with a consciousness-expanding comedy show that will leave you mesmerized. It takes place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Orpheum Theatre in Twin Falls. At the intersection of science and psychedelics comes “A Better Trip,” the latest work from Shane Mauss. Visit orpheumtwinfalls.com for more information.