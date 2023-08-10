THURSDAY-SATURDAY

Jerome County Fair The Jerome County Fair continues through Saturday with the final night of PRCA ProRodeo on Thursday. The rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St., Jerome. For more information, visit jeromecountyfair.com.

FRIDAY

Music by JJQ at The Sandwich Co.JJQ play acoustic music featuring Jenni’s dynamic fiddling, Quin’s, driving bass, and Jon and Jenni’s harmony at 6 p.m. at The Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls.

SATURDAY

Guided Tour at Orton Botanical GardenJoin us for a guided tour of the garden highlighting plants in bloom, native Idaho species, and answering questions on how to successfully incorporate drought-tolerant plants in your home landscaping from 10-11 a.m. at Orton Botanical Garden, 867 Filer Ave. W., Twin Falls. Free of charge.

Jerome Magic Valley

Kid MarketKids get to create a business idea, set up a booth and sell to the public from noon to 6 p.m. This year, the Jerome Market will be held as part of the Jerome County Fair, so there should be a really big turnout. Be prepared to come with cash, shop til you drop and support the amazing business-minded children of our community.

Craig Morgan concertThe Craig Morgan concert will be held at the Cassia County Fair Grounds in the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 8 pm. Tickets are nonrefundable. Grandstand and arena tickets are $25 each for all ages. Arena tickets are on the arena floor and you need to provide your own seating. Grandstand tickets are assigned seating. The Beer Garden is located on the north end of the arena floor. Wooden Bleacher Tickets are $15 each for all ages.

SUNDAY

Check out the August Farmers Markets & Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays at 1071 E. 2900 S., Hagerman. Live music, food from The Butcher Shop, a great variety of produce and vendors and a tractor train with free rides! Save the Sunday dates through September 3 at The Orchard.