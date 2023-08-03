THURSDAY

Minidoka County Fair

The Minidoka County Fair continues through Saturday. Visit minidokacountyfair.org for details.

Hiring event

The Idaho Department of Labor is hosting an all-industry hiring event from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive. N. Employers will provide general information about their industry as well as current job openings and the skills necessary for different occupations. Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resume and be prepared for on-site interview.

Ernie Couch & Revival

The Ernie Couch & Revival is from 6 to 10 p.m. at Crossroads United Methodist Church, 131 Syringa Ave. in Kimberly. Formed in 1993, this Grammy nominated father and son duo have been performing across North America for decades.

SATURDAY

12th annual Magic Valley Beer Festival

Over 50 brewers and 150 beers to sample from 1 to 6 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park. Tickets are $30 in advance, $40 the day of the event. Live music, food for purchase, and silent auction and raffle. All proceeds go to Blue Lakes Rotary and their charities. Must be 21 to enter.

For more information, visit www.magicvalleybeerfestival.com.

Magic Valley Iris Society annual Rhizome sale

MVIS will be at Twin Falls City Park from 10 to 2 p.m. Members will have many rainbows of colors for sale from local growers. For more information, visit magicvalleyirissociety.com.

Special preview — ‘And Then There Were None’

Catch a special preview of the Orpheum Theatre & Magic Valley Repertory Theatre’s upcoming production of “And Then There Were None” at the Twin Falls Public Library. It begins at 1:30 p.m., and Director Alexandra Nelson, Assistant Director Archer English and cast members will perform select readings, and participate in a Q&A.

Read to a therapy dog

Children can read to a therapy dog at the Twin Falls Public Library from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sign up for a 10-minute slot upon arrival, and spots are open on a first-come, first-serve basis. Kids can practice reading in a low-pressure environment by reading to a therapy dog from the Pets Helping People Therapy Team.

MONDAY-SATURDAY

Jerome County Fair

The Jerome County Fair begins with three nights of PRCA ProRodeo. The rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St. For more information, visit jeromecountyfair.com.