FRIDAY Street dance

Send off the Twin Falls Public Library’s 2023’s Summer Reading Program with a bang. Join us from 6 to 8 p.m. on Hanson Street between the library and City Park for a free community street dance. There will be music, dancing, snacks, crafts, games and more.

Digital art class

Unleash your creativity and learn the basics of digital art at a free digital art class from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Twin Falls Public Library. This class is meant for anyone looking to explore the world of digital art. Learn the basics of digital painting and drawing, and learn the tools and techniques you need to create stunning digital art.

FRIDAY—SATURDAY Magic Valley Folk Festival

Gala performances of this international folk festival are set for 7 p.m. each night at the King Fine Arts Center at Burley High School. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. International performers will take the stage to share their love of performing and their love of their respective country’s cultures. Purchase tickets at magicvalleyfolkfestival.com or at the door.

Supervillain adventure

Children are invited to help take back the Wilson Theatre in Rupert during superhero-themed activities. See www.historicwilsontheatre.com for details.

Street art classes

This is the last of four classes that dive into the world of street art, graffiti, mural painting and DIY art. Classes are from 2 to 4 p.m. and take place at the Lamphouse Theatre, 223 Fifth Ave. S., Twin Falls.

The classes are free, but a donation is required to hold your spot.

SATURDAY Botanical garden tour

Orton Botanical Garden Guided Tours take place at 10 a.m. Saturdays. The tour highlights plants in bloom and native Idaho species, and guides will answer questions on how to successfully incorporate drought-tolerant plants in your home landscaping. Free of charge. The botanical garden is at 867 Filer Ave. W., Twin Falls

Movie matinee/Twin Falls

The Twin Falls Public Library hosts free family movie matinees at 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Grab a calendar from the Twin Falls Public Library, or give the library a call at 208-7733-2964 ext. 2 to find out what’s playing.

Canyon Rim Trail Parkrun

Join us at the Twin Falls Visitors Center at 7:50 a.m. for an 8 a.m. start time. Canyon Rim Trail parkrun is a free weekly 5k event for runners and walkers of all abilities.

SUNDAY

Farmers market and fair

Check out the July Farmers Markets & Fair on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1071 E. 2900 S., Hagerman. Live music, wine tasting, food from The Butcher Shop, a great variety of vendors, and impromptu car and motorcycle shows.

TUESDAY National Night Out

National Night Out 2023 is coming to Twin Falls City Park from 5 to 8 p.m. Meet with your local law enforcement officers, see the SWAT team, bomb squad, Crime Scene Unit, detectives, K9s and more.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live.

Genealogy workshop

A Genealogy Workshop will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls Public Library. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced researcher, this class is for you. Each month, learn a new skill or tool you can use while researching your family tree. This month, learn how to power search using unique keywords and phrases to optimize your research.

WEDNESDAY Tech class

Gather at the Twin Falls Public the first two Wednesdays of every month at 4:30 p.m. for Tech Class. Each month, we’ll teach you a new skill, tool, or tech concept. This month, learn the basics of robotics.

AUGUST 3 Hiring event

The Idaho Department of Labor is hosting an All-Industry Hiring Event on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N.

Employers will provide general information about their industry as well as current job openings and the skills necessary for different occupations. Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes and be prepared for an on-site interview.

Teen program: Writing Q&ATeens are invited to join local authors Rebecca Bischoff, Genelea Barker and Theresa Pocock at 6 p.m. at the Twin Falls Public Library for a panel discussion about the writing process and getting published.