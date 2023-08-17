Cassia County FairCassia County Fair and Rodeo continues in Burley. Gates for the rodeo open at 7 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 8 p.m. Visit cassiacountyfair.com for details about the fair.

Gooding County FairThe Gooding County Fair continues in Gooding. The Gooding Pro Rodeo is set for 8 p.m. each night. Visit goodingprorodeo.com for more details.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

MusicEli Howard and the Greater Good will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at 8 p.m. and noon on Saturday at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W. in Twin Falls.

SATURDAY

Lewis & Clark in Idaho

From 12 noon to 1 pm., Thomas Schwartz, retired cultural historian and board member of the Orton Botanical Garden in Twin Falls, will present the life and legacy of Meriwether Lewis, whose birthdate was August 18, 1774. This presentation is free of charge and will be held at the Twin Falls Public Library. Format will be a slide presentation followed by a question-and-answer period.

Botanical garden tourA guided tour of Orton Botanical Garden will highlight plants in bloom. Tours are Saturdays from 10 to11 a.m. at the garden, 867 Filer Ave. W. in Twin Falls. In addition to the tour, people will be on hand to answer questions on how to successfully incorporate drought tolerant plants in your home landscaping. Free of charge.

West End Senior Center Dinner & AuctionThe center’s annual Dinner & Auction is a fundraiser at 1010 Main St. in Buhl and will help support the home-delivered meal program. The Dinner & Auction begins with a tri-tip dinner with corn-on-the-cob, baked potato, mixed green salad, french bread, dessert, and drinks at 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The cost is $20 per person. A silent auction accompanies dinner and a live auction begins at 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Farmers markets and fairCheck out the August Farmers Markets & Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays at 1071 E. 2900 S., Hagerman. Live music, food from The Butcher Shop, a great variety of produce and vendors and a tractor train with free rides! Save the Sunday dates through September 3 at The Orchard.