THURSDAY

Improv ComedyThe Order of Thespians will perform improv at the Twin Falls Public Library, performing hilarious scenes and games based on audience suggestions. There will be two shows: An all-ages show at 2 p.m., and a show for patrons aged 16 and up at 7 p.m.

All that GlittersDrag star Amelia Blayke will present “All That Glitters,” a showcase of entertainment featuring performers around the Magic Valley, at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Orpheum Theatre in Twin Falls. Standard seating is $17.50.

FRIDAY

Stand Up to Suicide“Stand Up to Suicide,” set Friday in Twin Falls, will be a time to laugh and learn.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. at the Roper Auditorium, and sponsors including the Walker Center and St. Luke’s will offer materials and advice dealing with suicide prevention and mental health.

Food trucks will have food for sale.

Stand-up comedian Steve Soelberg will perform his family-friendly routine at 7 p.m.

“Trust me, Steve will have you laughing,” said Lori Stewart, president of Magic Valley Suicide Awareness of Prevention, which is organizing the event, “and supporting suicide prevention is the icing on the cake.”

Soelberg, who grew up in Seattle but now lives in Utah, has performed worldwide and can be heard on Spotify, Sirrius XM, has a comedy special on Amazon prime, as well as two specials on Dry Bar Comedy.

Tickets are $15, with proceeds going to Magic Valley Suicide Awareness and Prevention.

Art & Soul awards ceremonyThe Art & Soul of the Magic Valley awards ceremony is at 7 p.m. Friday at the bandshell in Twin Falls City Park. A Welcome Reception from 5 to 7 p.m. in the wine and beer garden (ID is required!). Visit the more than 20 artist booths, and then be the first to discover the winners of the 13th annual Art & Soul of the Magic Valley. More than $45,000 in prize money will be awarded to 92 winners.

SATURDAY

Ice Cream FundayIce Cream Funday, sponsored by the Twin Falls Rotary Club, takes place Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park. Participants can sample and judge the best of more than 20 ice cream flavors created by various organizations. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 11 and under.

Wildflower bombsElementary school-aged children are invited to make wildflower bombs with us! The Master Gardeners at 10 a.m. Friday on the Twin Falls Public Library lawn. Master Gardeners will also talk about gardening, pollinators, and more.

Botanical garden tourA guided tour of Orton Botanical Garden, from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at 867 Filer Ave. W. in Twin Falls, will highlight plants in bloom and native Idaho species. Also, guest’s questions about how to successfully incorporate drought-tolerant plants in your home landscaping will be answered. Free of charge.

For more information, call 208-734-7959 or visit ortonbotanicalgarden.com.

Volunteer and club fairGather on the Twin Falls Public Library lawn from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday to discover ways to give back to the community.

Are you looking for opportunities to give back to your community? Want to pick up a new hobby or find a club to expand your social circle? Drop by the library to discover organizations and clubs searching for new members. Already part of a group? Set up a table at our fair and find new members! Register your organization at tinyurl.com/TFPLVolunteerFair.

Saturday Movie MatineeThe Twin Falls Public Library hosts a free family movie matinee at 3 p.m. each Saturday. Grab a calendar from the Twin Falls Public Library, or give the library a call at 208-7733-2964, ext. 2, to find out what’s playing.

SUNDAY

Hagerman Farmers Market

The July Farmers Markets & Fair takes place Sundays 10-2 at 1071 East 2900 South, in Hagerman. Live music, wine tasting, food from The Butcher Shop, a great variety of vendors, impromptu car and motorcycle shows

WEDNESDAY

Twin Falls TonightA free community concert takes place Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Twin Falls Downtown Commons. Live Music by Guilty Pleasure. Food and drink available from local restaurants and food trucks.

Limited Edition Book ClubThe Twin Falls Public Library is hosting its three-part discussion series from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, featuring stories of ordinary people who rise to extraordinary circumstances. This month, the discussion will be from David Benioff’s “City of Thieves.” Pick up your copy from the reference desk.

THURSDAY, JULY 27

Twin Falls Municipal Band concertThe band will perform a Christmas in July concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Twin Falls City Park bandshell. There will be two singalongs and a selection of Christmas hits.

