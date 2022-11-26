What's our view? Here's how the Times-News will rediscover its own voice

I have read a few good editorials from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch this month.

They’ve been written with authority, in a thought-provoking but thoughtful manner, and intended to call readers’ attention to critical issues and situations in the world around them.

Good editorials do that. The folks in St. Louis are fortunate their local newspaper is committed to asking and exploring important questions — all in the name of providing readers with information to help them discern truth from fiction and form educated opinions about their community and beyond.

But, here’s the wrinkle: I shouldn’t be reading St. Louis editorials in the Times-News — and certainly not on a regular basis. Twin Falls is some 1,500 miles, and a time zone, away from the Missouri city with the Gateway Arch. Their issues are not our issues.

I don’t know the last time the Times-News wrote its own editorial, but I’m told it’s been years. The longtime journalists in our newsroom don’t remember when there was last an editorial board, the group whose responsibility it is to meet regularly to debate community talking points and write the newspaper’s view, whether that’s once a week or more often.

Here’s what I do know: That’s soon to change.

In the coming weeks, I’ll begin taking steps to revive the Times-News Editorial Board, with hopes of holding our first weekly meeting sometime in January. The board will be comprised of myself and another newsroom representative, plus three plugged-in community members who bring varying experiences and perspectives.

There are stories to tell in Twin Falls and across the Magic Valley. Let's start talking Local journalism is the heart of this profession — and I’m excited to partner with all of you to tell the stories of this place we call home.

Our meetings will be topical and diverse. We’ll take up local issues and talking points — Lava Ridge is a good example — and come to a conclusion by consensus, or in rare instances, by vote if the matter is especially tricky. We’ll celebrate local success and raise awareness around community causes, too.

The board will also invite state and federal elected officials, business stakeholders and local advocacy groups to join us for question-and-answer sessions. It’s my belief that a seat at the table should provide a pathway for learning for board members, as well.

Community representatives would each volunteer for one year, then we’d welcome a new trio to help us shape our voice in different ways. Interested? Let’s talk.

Local newspapers are uniquely positioned, and qualified, to bring clarity to the most significant issues impacting community. We do that through not only reporting but by using our own voice to amplify information. But it’s not all hot-button topics and political endorsements: When one of our sports teams wins a championship, why wouldn’t we want to heap praise on the players and coaches?

I appreciate the editorial voices around Idaho. You read some of them in this newspaper — from the Idaho Statesman in Boise to the Lewiston Tribune to the Post Register in Idaho Falls — and their viewpoints are valuable to help us understand what’s happening across the state and, often, to remind us just how connected we are as Idahoans.

It’s time for the Times-News to join the conversation.