What's on the Nov. 8 ballot in Minidoka County and Cassia County?

BURLEY — Here’s a list of what Minidoka County and Cassia County voters will find on their ballots during the general election on Nov. 8.

In Cassia County, voters will cast their ballots for two seats on the county commission. Republican Robert J. Kunau is running for the Second District four-year term and Kent R. Searle is running for the Third District two-year term. Both candidates are unopposed.

Republican Joseph W. Larsen is unopposed for Cassia County clerk.

Republican Laura S. Greener is unopposed for Cassia County treasurer.

Republican Martin K. Adams is unopposed for Cassia County assessor.

Republican Craig J. Rinehart is unopposed for Cassia County coroner.

Cassia County voters will also vote to retain Blaine P. Cannon as magistrate judge.

A portion of Precinct 118 Parsons will have Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District temporary override levy in the amount of $725,004 per year for two years on the ballot.

In Minidoka County, Republican Dan Schaeffer is unopposed for county commissioner in the Second District's four-year-term.

Republican Jared Berkeley Orton is unopposed for the Third District's two-year term.

Republican David C. Pinther is unopposed for Minidoka County sheriff, a two-year-term.

Republican Tonya Page is unopposed for Minidoka County clerk, a 4-year-term.

Republican LaVonna Dayley is unopposed for Minidoka treasurer.

Republican Janice West is unopposed for Minidoka County assessor.

Republican C.V. Lucky Bourn is unopposed for a four-year term as Minidoka County coroner.

Minidoka County voters will also vote to retain Douglas G. Abernroth as magistrate judge.

Two write-in lines are available, but no candidates are running for district supervisor for Minidoka Soil & Water Conservation District.

Residents in both Minidoka and Cassia counties will vote for candidates in the following races:

Independent Scott Oh Cleveland, Republican Mike Crapo, Democrat David Roth, Libertarian Idaho Sierra Law (also known as Carla Reale Sierra) and Constitutionalist Ray J. Writz are running for U.S. senator.

Republican Mike Simpson and Democrat Wendy Norman are running for U.S. Representative for Idaho's Second District.

Republican Brad Little, Libertarian Paul Sand, Independent Ammon Bundy, Constitutionalist Chantyrose Davison and Democrat Stephen Heidt are running for governor.

Constitutionalist Pro-Life (a person formerly known as Marvin Richardson), Republican Scott Bedke and Democrat Terry Pickens Manweiler are running for lieutenant governor.

Republican Phil McGrane and Democrat Shawn Keenan are running for secretary of state.

Republican Brandon D. Woolf, Democrat Dianna David and Constitutionalist Miste Gardner are running for state controller.

Democrat Deborah Silver and Republican Julie A. Ellsworth are running for state treasure.

Republican Raul R. Labrador and Democrat Tom Arkoosh are running for attorney general.

Democrat Terry L. Gilbert, and Republican Debbie Critchfield are running for superintendent of public instruction.

Independent Bill Drury and Republican Kelly Anthon are running for Legislative District 27 senator.

Republican Douglas T. Pickett is unopposed for Legislative District 27 representative Position A. Republican Clay Handy is unopposed for Legislative District 27 representative Position B.

Voters will vote for an Idaho Constitutional amendment measure requiring the Legislature to commence on the first Thursday of December after the general election and providing for the expenses of the session.

Voters will also approve or disapprove of the state of Idaho using record budget surplus to refund $500 million to Idaho tax payers and cut ongoing income taxes by more than $150 million, put more money in classrooms by increasing education funding by a record $410 million.