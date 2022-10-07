What's all the fuss about? Jim Jones talks about Critical Race Theory in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — Critical Race Theory isn’t being taught in Idaho. And, according to former Chief Justice of the Idaho Supreme Court Jim Jones, it never has been — even before a 2021 Idaho bill was passed that threatens the funding of any institution that teaches it.

So what’s the big deal? Has critical race theory been that big of a problem in Idaho?

Jones said he doesn’t think so.

“I think this is just one of the culture war issues people seize on to get people excited, irritated, exasperated,” Jones said. “To get their votes, and to discredit public schools, because they thought public schools are not the way to go.”

Jones regaled an audience of more than 200 people with everything he knew about critical race theory during a talk at First Presbyterian Church on Wednesday.

Over the course of 90 minutes, Jones made the case that awareness of history is not something being taught in schools in order to make people feel bad about themselves.

Rather, he said, it is a way of being aware of events that contributed to the present conditions American society is experiencing.

“People say, ‘Well, you’re making kids hate America by teaching them actual straight-out honest history,’” Jones said. “What you’re doing, I think, is that you’re teaching kids that they need to be generous to everybody, regardless of their race, color or creed, and that we have done some things that were really bad in the past and we really ought not to do it again.”

Jones attempted to define critical race theory, but, finding the definition murky, he extended his own analysis.

“It’s basically this,” Jones said, that racism, particularly our heritage of slavery, has had an influence on the structure of a lot of our laws and a lot of our practices — our informal practices between each other and various racial groups.”

The discussion included numerous historical references for context: Exploring the nation’s roots in slavery, the Civil War, reconstruction, westward expansion, the Idaho Constitutional convention, segregation in the South, and internment of people with Japanese ancestry during World War II.

To illustrate some of these laws and practices, Jones recalled being shocked while participating in real estate transactions when he first began practicing law in Twin Falls.

“I was flabbergasted to read deeds and restrictive covenants that said, ‘You may not have any negroes in this subdivision,’” Jones said, “or ‘You can not sell to somebody who is black,’” Jones said. “But that was common practice back in the time I was starting to practice back in the ‘70s.”

Going further back, Jones spoke of the drafting of the Idaho Constitution in 1889, which outlined groups who would be excluded from holding public office or voting. People to be excluded were “uncivilized Indians, Asians, and people who believed in celestial marriage … in other words, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.”

To illustrate how the whitewashing of history has taken shape in parts of the country, Jones read from a new Texas Board of Education-approved history book that sought to present a less-distressing version of slavery to students.

“‘Some slaves reported that their masters treated them kindly. To protect their investment, some slaveholders provided adequate food and clothing for their slaves.’” he read. “Doesn’t that just sound pretty ducky?

“It didn’t talk about how they were breeding them for new slaves, and how they ripped families apart, and how they beat some of them to death, and some of them if they learned to read they may lose their lives. It was a brutal society.”

Critical race theory might, Jones said, seek to have a broader, more accurate history of slavery available to these students.

“Lets teach history as it really was, as it really happened. Let’s not gloss over it or give it some kind of a rosy glow,” Jones said. “Let’s look at what we actually did and learn from it and move forward and not all feel like a bunch of criminals, but feel like we want to do better than that.”

Why is CRT even a thing?

According to Jones, nobody knew about Critical Race Theory until Fox News host Tucker Carlson brought it up in September 2020. Three weeks later, the Trump Administration issued an executive order stripping funding from federal agencies and contractors that required diversity training.

Without evidence, a contention began to develop in Idaho that critical race theory was being taught in schools.

“And all of a sudden it became the culture war weapon of choice,” Jones said. “Nobody was able to point to an instance where it had happened, but it took off like wildfire.”

Some lawmakers set about looking for evidence, and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin formed an Indoctrination Task Force, which failed to turn up any proof.

“The search for critical race theory was kinda like the search for sasquatch,” Jones said. “They didn’t know if it existed, they didn’t know where he was, and they never could find him.”

Jones pointed out that schools are overseen by popularly elected school boards from the local community.

“They’re not going to come in with some kind of alien teaching to try and indoctrinate the kids in to some weird way of thinking,” he said.

The framers of the Idaho Constitution insisted on having public schools in order to educate the population, enhance industry and commerce, and help grow the state, he said.

“And you know, quite frankly it worked really good for well over 100 years,” Jones said. “And I think it could work fairly good if people would just leave it alone, and let those local school boards and local teachers operate the system.

“If you can’t define (CRT) and you can’t find that it has been a problem, what are we even worrying about?” Jones said. “Let’s do something important in the legislature, like addressing adequate school funding.”