JEROME — More than 300 people packed into a hangar at the Jerome Airport on Thursday to share information on how to prevent a vast area of the high desert in the Magic Valley from being developed into a massive wind energy project.

The Lava Ridge Wind Project could see as many as 400 wind turbines placed across up to 300 square miles of public lands northeast of Jerome. On Jan. 20 the Lava Ridge Draft Environmental Impact Statement was published in the Federal Register, kicking off a 60-day public comment period.

In an effort to make every voice count during the public comment period, the Stop Lava Ridge group held an educational and organizational session, to help give direction to the movement to prevent the wind energy project from being built by LS Power and Magic Valley Energy.

Neither developers nor anyone in favor of the project, spoke up at the meeting.

During Thursday’s meeting, the following speakers addressed the gathered crowd:

Sportsman Jerry Holton and Idaho Water Resource Board member Brian Olmstead talked about the value of the public lands and the major impacts a wind energy project would have on them.

Zoe Scuderi gave an in-depth look at how the EIS process works and how to make the most effective comments.

Three representatives from the Bureau of Land Management spoke about why renewable energy development has targeted the Magic Valley.

Renewable projects in the Magic Valley

Mike Courtney, a longtime BLM employee and manager for the Twin Falls District Office, spoke to the crowd about the BLM’s role in the applications for renewable energy projects.

“We have to analyze projects that come to us,” Courtney said. “When an application comes in the door, if the company can financially handle the project, we have to move forward with the analysis. That doesn’t mean it gets authorized.

“What you have to say matters.”

Courtney displayed a map of public lands available for renewable energy development in the Twin Falls District — about 30% of the 3.9 million acres managed by BLM, he said.

Two things were making the Magic Valley a target for multiple renewable energy projects, Courtney said: It’s a priority of the current presidential administration and the Midpoint substation and transmission lines that will connect it to the Pacific Northwest, southern Nevada and California.

“We expect ... that we are going to keep getting renewable energy applications until we run out of place to put them, or they run out of capacity on those lines,” Courtney said. “If Lava Ridge went away today, we’d probably get another application that would replace it, until there’s no capacity on these new energy lines.”

There are 5 alternatives for the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project. Here's a look. At more than a thousand pages long, the Draft EIS presents four versions of a wind energy project that could dominate the south-central Idaho landscape.

Audience members asked Courtney a few questions about if there was something that could be done to remove that 30% of BLM land already approved for renewable energy development, and make it unavailable.

Courtney said he was not aware of any findings that would shut down all renewable projects in the area, but that a process did exist to amend resource management plans to create exclusion areas.

‘Substantive’ public comments

Courtney pointed out that form letters are a popular way for people to feel like they are contributing. But form letters — which made up 60% of the comments received during the scoping process — are not as effective as unique comments.

“We get 500 (form letters) but it counts as one comment,” Courtney said. “If you really want your comments to count, make sure you put some thought into them and they’re not all the same.”

Architectural historian Zoe Scuderi spoke to the audience about the draft EIS process and how to make effective comments.

“Just stating, ‘I am in favor of this project,’ or ‘I am opposed to this project’ will not be effective,” Scuderi said. “You need to back that up.

“It’s OK to state that you are against this project or any of the plans, but you have to explain why and you have to reference specific issues that you found in the draft EIS.”

Comments should point out errors, omissions, conclusions not based in evidence. Scuderi recommended people back up their comments with explanations, facts, personal experiences, and references.

“The government is supposed to listen to you, the people, before making a decision on whether or not to approve this project,” Scuderi said. “Know that your voice matters, as does your experience and your knowledge.”

And, finally, Scuderi said, it is important to attend as many public meetings as possible.

“Please, if you can attend, do so,” Scuderi said. “Showing up in numbers does make an impact.”

Want to learn more? Upcoming Lava Ridge meetings include the following: 6:30 p.m. Feb 15: Friends of Minidoka, Japanese Museum of Oregon, and Preservation Idaho will co-host a virtual meeting on Zoom. Registration is required. A zoom link will be emailed to registrants. https://forms.office.com/r/NDsr6rhtbs BLM open house meetings: The Bureau of Land Management will host in-person and virtual open houses to provide opportunities to learn more about the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project, to speak with resource specialists and agency managers, and to provide comments. 2-4 p.m. Feb. 22 — Lincoln County Community Center, 201 South Beverly St., Shoshone 5-7 p.m. Feb. 23 — Canyon Crest Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Dr., Twin Falls 2-4 p.m. Feb. 24 — Zoom webinar. Pre-register at: https://bit.ly/LavaRidgePublicMtg The BLM will also hold Lava Ridge open house events March 1 in Portland, Oregon, and March 2 in Mercer Island, Washington.

There is an informal recognition that attendance and interest in meetings carries some weight, Scuderi said. The more people that show up and the more bodies that they see in the crowd, the more the government will recognize how impactful this project is to the community.

Local views

Olmstead, former head of the Twin Falls Canal Co., shared his thoughts on issues relating to water and wildlife. The impacts of the Lava Ridge project on the area were too big, Olmstead said.

“Leave it better than we found it, that’s what my dad always said,” Olmstead told the crowd. “LS power has no intention of doing that.”

Olmstead said that after 22 years working on water issues, he didn’t think there was room for any new withdrawals from the aquifer, which he said has been declining since the 1960s.

“Any new withdrawals are too much, in my opinion,” Olmstead said. “The aquifer is depleted.”

Olmstead also addressed his concerns of the project’s impacts on wildlife. Everything from bats, hummingbirds, butterflies and protected eagles would be impacted, he said.

Olmstead referred to estimates in the Draft EIS that 13 golden eagles would be killed per year.

“If a rancher did that, he’d be in federal prison for the rest of his life,” Olmstead said.

There are many people with concerns about the use of explosives to blast lava rock to prepare the pads for concrete bases of up to 400 wind turbine towers. Olmstead shared some of his experiences with blasting, and the impact it had on surrounding wells.

He said the canal company had to blast about 30,000 yards of lava rock, and ended up creating fractures in the aquifer that released bacteria, contaminating groundwater in the area.

“We didn’t know it was going to hurt all the wells in the vicinity,” Olmstead said. “We replaced every domestic well within three-quarters of a mile of that plant.”

In addition to the impacts to wildlife, cultural resources, and the aquifer, Olmstead said the scenic value of southern Idaho’s high desert was a treasure, the same way the Redwoods of California are a treasure.

Holton shared observations he’s had from more than 40 years of exploring and spending time on the desert. He talked the about wildlife, including deer, antelope, elk and sage grouse, and how public lands are a shared resource that everyone has a role in protecting.

“I try to look out for everything else out there,” Holton said, talking about closing cattle gates as he passes through or helping out other people he might run into while on public land.

“I guarantee you LS Power or Magic Valley Energy, they’re not going to look out for everybody out there,” Holton said. “They’re going to destroy everything we have.”

The room erupted in applause.

Close 1 of 12 Stop Lava Ridge public meeting Mike Courtney, a longtime BLM employee and district manager of the Twin Falls area, points at a map of lands available for renewable energy projects while talking about the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project on Thursday during a meeting of the Stop Lava Ridge citizen group in Jerome. Stop Lava Ridge public meeting The Stop Lava Ridge group held a public meeting Thursday at the Jerome County Airport. Stop Lava Ridge public meeting A sign at the entrance door to the airport hangar for Thursday's Stop Lava Ridge meeting at the Jerome County Airport. Stop Lava Ridge public meeting People sign their names at the entrance to the Stop Lava Ridge meeting on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Jerome County Airport. Locals from all over the Magic Valley were in attendance to learn more and to have their voices heard. 