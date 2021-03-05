What went wrong in Idaho National Guard helicopter crash? Preliminary findings released

BOISE — Idaho National Guard leadership said weather and human factors were the main contributors to the fatal helicopter crash in February that killed three pilots outside of Boise.

Due to weather, those inside the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter lost outside visuals and only had 14 seconds to correct their elevation. However, the crew was unable to do so and crashed, according to the Idaho Guard.

During a news conference Friday at Gowen Field, officials gave further details of the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crash southeast of Boise on the night of Feb. 2, killing all three men onboard.

Col. Christopher Burt, state Army aviation officer for the Idaho Guard, said investigators did not find any mechanical issues during the preliminary investigation. However, the crash remains under investigation and findings have yet to be finalized.

The three men who died in the crash — Jesse Anderson, George “Geoff” Laubhan and Matthew Peltzer —were members of the 1st Battalion of the 183rd Aviation Regiment and were decorated chief warrant officers. All three lived in the Treasure Valley, and each were survived by a wife and children.