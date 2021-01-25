What to know about getting a COVID-19 vaccine in south-central Idaho

The number of COVID-19 vaccines available in Idaho is limited. Through Jan. 31, first responders including law enforcement officers and dispatchers may get the vaccine. Preschool to 12th-grade school teachers and staff, child care staff, correctional and detention facility staff are also eligible. Starting in early February, Idahoans 65 and older may get the vaccine. But the state may implement a tiered approach, depending on supply.

When the vaccine is available to your priority group, the state Coronavirus website says, it is anticipated that you will be able to get the vaccine through normal vaccination locations such as your employer, physician’s office, local public health district, or local pharmacy.

When the vaccine is available to you, you may call the South Central Public Health District Vaccine Hotline at 208-737-1138. For more information, visit phd5.idaho.gov/covid-vaccine. St. Luke's patients can use the MyChart app to make an appointment. For more information, visit this page.

To sign up to get an email when you are eligible for the vaccine, fill out this form.